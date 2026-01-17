What you need to know

Click Therapeutics announced a partnership with Ultrahuman to create a new Migraines PowerPlug.

This feature was designed to help users understand what may contribute to more frequent and harsh migraines.

The PowerPlug has an "early 2026" launch in its sights, though the post states a pilot program will take place first.

This PowerPlug keeps women's health at its forefront, similar to other Ultrahuman features for cycle/ovulation tracking and insights.

Ultrahuman, a smart ring creator, announced a partnership this week that aims to help users identify and manage tough migraines.

In a press release, Ultrahuman is going about completing this goal with a new feature called "Migraine PowerPlug." It was created in tandem with its new partnership with Click Therapeutics. According to the post, the latter is an "FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutic designed to offer both migraine-related insights and guided activities."

For Migraine PowerPlug, the feature is designed to give users support for harsh migraines while outside of the doctor's office, "in real-time."

Click's states that it's combining Ultrahuman's biomarker analytics capabilities with its digital therapeutic IP, CT-132. CT-132 has received FDA authorization to help users who suffer from migraines manage them and reduce the toll they take. Per the company's research, there are a few key areas in our daily lives that can contribute to terrible migraines. Areas such as your sleep quality, HRV (heart rate variability), stress load, and more can directly affect migraine patterns and strength.

Migraine PowerPlug is said to track these contributors to then "translate those trends into practical, personalized lifestyle guidance." Moreover, Click states that Migraine PowerPlug will identify patterns, so the user can improve. The post also highlights the importance of this feature, as women statistically experience migraines three times more than men.

Migraines make you wanna hide and never come out

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Nobody likes getting a migraine, but it looks like users still have a little while to wait. Click's states that its work with Ultrahuman to create Migraine PowerPlug will launch in "early 2026" in the Ultrahuman app. However, this will arrive "after a pilot phase." The companies are eyeing the U.S., Canada, the E.U, India, Australia, and a few more unnamed areas for this feature.

Ultrahuman's focus on women's health is nothing new, as the company has been down this road for a while now. The brand's recent work to aid women's health landed by way of its partnership