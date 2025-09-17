Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Ultrahuman partners with Clue for enhanced menstrual cycle insights and lifestyle tracking.

Users can integrate six months of cycle data seamlessly into the Ultrahuman app.

Every Ultrahuman Ring AIR purchase includes a year of Clue Plus at a special price.

Ultrahuman is taking cycle tracking up a notch as it has teamed up with Clue, a period tracking app, to bring women even better insights into their cycles. This new feature is all about making it easier and more affordable for women to really understand how their lifestyle choices impact their cycle.

This partnership aims at syncing Ultrahuman Ring AIR with Clue, which allows users to automatically import up to six months of their cycle history from Clue directly into the Ultrahuman app, instead of switching between two apps to look for their health data.

The company says that the combined real-time data from Ultrahuman such as skin temperature, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability, along with cycle tracking information from Clue will allow users to see how their menstrual cycle phases correlate with their activity levels, sleep patterns, giving them a clear picture as to how different factors impact their cycle and if they need to take action to improve health.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

"This combined view provides women with a broader picture of their health, bringing together cycle patterns and daily biomarkers in one place," Ultrahuman stated in its press release. This only makes it easier for women to notice connections between, let's say, sleep patterns and how their period is either on time or delayed, reflect on health goals, and adapt routines in ways that feel aligned with their bodies.

As for how this works, the ring tracks the body's biomarkers and tracks how the body also reacts differently during various cycle phases—such as the follicular and luteal phases—which can affect energy levels, mood, and resilience. For example, a user might see how their skin temperature and resting heart rate increase during the luteal phase, which can help them correlate these and make changes to their routines if needed.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Furthermore, users will also be able to record the intensity of cramps and mood swings with the Clue Plus subscription, and see how they connect with Ultrahuman Ring's recovery and temperature insights. This kind of tracking is helpful for women of all ages, whether they're trying to track their period, fertility, get pregnancy insights, or perimenopause guidance.

Lastly, every purchase of the Ultrahuman Ring AIR now includes a full year of Clue Plus for $9.99 – reduced from $39.99. This subscription also provides extended 12-month forecasting and expert-backed guidance from clinicians to help users better understand their bodies. And for those who already own an Ultrahuman Ring Air, the company says it is working to get you access to Clue Plus at a special price in the near future.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors