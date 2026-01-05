What you need to know

The Pebble Round 2 revamps the original Pebble Time Round design with a larger screen and two weeks of battery life.

It has an open-source OS, 1.3-inch e-paper touch display, stainless steel bezel, and a few basic tracking sensors.

It's much thinner than the upcoming Time 2, but lacks a HR sensor, speaker, and extra capacity.

It costs $199 and launches in May 2025; Time 2 preorders can be switched over to the Round 2.

Pebble's resurrection is in full swing. After launching the Pebble 2 Duo last year and announcing the Time 2 for this March, Repebble founder Eric Migicovsky announced the Pebble Round 2 this week, with plans to show off the watch at CES 2026.

The announcement post and reveal video below provide details about this new device, which they began designing in March 2025 and will launch in May 2026, two months after the Time 2.

The Round 2 ditches the 2015 Round Time's massive bezel for a 1.3-inch, 260 x 260, 64-color e-paper touch display that's "optically bonded" to the glass for an increased viewing angle. It's about the same DPI as the 1.5-inch, square-shaped Pebble Time 2, though that uses fewer pixels (200x228).