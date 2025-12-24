I recently looked back on my 2025 predictions for Android smartwatch brands like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus. I was more right than wrong, but now I'll try to better predict how Android smartwatches will change in 2026.

It doesn't take Nostradamus to say that the Pixel Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 9 will launch in 2026. But aside from guessing what Google and Samsung have planned, I'll talk about my expectations for Gemini, Fitbit, and Samsung Health, and the Wear OS platform more broadly, which has shown some warning signs this year.

I'll also discuss what I'd like to see happen with Android smartwatches in 2026, even though some of my expectations, like a Samsung AI subscription, aren't what I'd want.