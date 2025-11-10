What you need to know

Samsung Health has added hundreds of "premium workouts from world-class trainers" in seven categories: barre, HIIT, mindfulness, Pilates, recovery, strength, and yoga.

You'll be able to see workout data on your Galaxy Watch while following an iFit workout.

An iFit subscription costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year, but you can get one on-demand video per category every month.

New Galaxy Watch 8 or Ultra buyers will get six months of unlimited iFit workouts for free before needing to subscribe.

Samsung has outsourced its answer to Fitbit Premium and Apple Fitness Plus video workouts. On Monday, Samsung officially announced its partnership with iFit, a workout platform available on gym equipment like NordicTrack and ProForm. Now, iFit workouts will come to Samsung Health and Galaxy Watches.

iFit first announced this partnership in July, explaining that its library of strength, yoga, Pilates, cardio, recovery, mindfulness, HIIT, and barre content will come to Samsung Health owners in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

While you'll need to pay $10/month to access the full suite of workouts, Samsung explained that you'll be able to access "one on-demand video per category each month at no cost." That means anyone can try out up to seven workouts per month, and presumably rewatch them multiple times.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Anyone with Samsung Health can try these iFit workouts, but Galaxy Watch owners with a Samsung phone will see "session duration, heart rate, and calories burned displayed directly from their wrist in real time."

Samsung will bundle an iFit subscription demo period with its new devices: 30 days with a Galaxy phone, three months with Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, or six months with a Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, or Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Unfortunately, Samsung confirmed that current Galaxy Watch 8 owners won't get a complimentary demo, only new buyers, which feels unfair to early adopters.

iFit workouts are available now in the Fitness tab of the Samsung Health app, with each of the seven categories displayed prominently at the top. You'll also find other workout videos available for free from partners like Zumba and FitOn.

Fitbit Premium, which has its own video workouts, is receiving an overhaul with the Gemini-powered Personal Health Coach, while Apple Fitness Plus has thousands of coached video workouts available. Samsung's new partnership helps the company expand its offerings without needing to invest resources in making them itself.

Samsung hinted earlier this summer that it might introduce a Samsung Health subscription in 2026 for "advanced coaching features." If Samsung does go this route, we're curious if it will bundle Galaxy AI coaching insights with iFit workouts, or if they'll remain separate services.