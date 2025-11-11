What you need to know

Samsung has officially extended the One UI 8 Watch beta (running on Wear OS 6) to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The beta is live in South Korea first, with the U.S. expected to gain access soon after.

The update brings improved gesture controls, a new Now Bar for live updates, and the ability to merge two tiles into one.

Galaxy Watch 5 owners should have a reason to get excited about their smartwatch again. Samsung has officially opened its One UI 8 Watch beta program based on Wear OS 6 to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The rollout began in South Korea, as per a post on Samsung Korea's community forum, while other markets, such as the U.S., are expected to follow in the near future (via SamMobile). Eligible users can now sign up for early access to the beta version and test out new features before the stable release.

Samsung’s next major OS upgrade for its Galaxy Watch lineup promises notable improvements, such as improved gesture controls that let users perform actions like answering calls or dismissing alarms. There’s also a new Now Bar, a persistent display element that provides real-time updates for ongoing activities right on the watch face.

You can also combine two tiles into one, so it’s now easier to check information at a glance. These updates build on features already tested on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, which are currently on the fifth beta version of One UI 8 Watch.

Nonetheless, the stable version of One UI 8 Watch is currently available only for the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the new Watch Ultra. Meanwhile, users of older models like the Watch 5 and Watch 6 are still in beta territory for now.

Samsung said it would bring the stable update to older devices by the end of the year, but things have moved slowly. Still, expanding the beta program is a good sign that the final release is on the way.

For now, the beta is only available in South Korea, but U.S. users will probably get access soon. If you have a Galaxy Watch 5 and want to try it, you can sign up through the Samsung Members app by tapping the One UI 8 Watch beta banner, as long as you meet the region and device requirements.

As is always the case, beta software can have bugs, so it’s best for those who don’t mind a few issues in exchange for early access to new features.