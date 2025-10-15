Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Galaxy S23 FE users in the U.S. receive One UI 8 update bringing enhanced features and UI upgrades.

New lock screen personalization and proactive tips improve user experience.

Security enhancements include Knox protection and AI features to streamline tasks and boost creativity.

Samsung seems to be rolling out its latest One UI 8 to the next chunk of devices, and this time around, Galaxy S23 FE users in the U.S. have started getting the software update. It's about time, considering Samsung has been updating its latest phones and wearables with One UI 8.

According to Sammy Guru, One UI 8 is now available for carrier-locked Galaxy S23 FE that are on select networks in the country. The update is said to be under 3GB in size and comes with the firmware version S711USQU6EYIF.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

For the most part, One UI 8 comes with UI upgrades and new feature additions for several of Samsung's core apps, including Samsung Health, Reminders, Routines, Internet, Calendar, Contacts, and more. The update brings a better user experience on all form factors and access to advanced multimodal Galaxy AI capabilities. These capabilities are said to provide personalized suggestions to users, taking over mundane tasks and making things quicker while using their device.

Users will also be able to personalize the lock screen, with the new clock design that stretches and adapts to match your wallpaper. For instance, the clock’s font wraps around faces or objects, without disrupting the image – whether it’s a close-up selfie or a scenic skyline. You can also customize the thickness, size, and color of the font.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

One UI 8 will look through your routines and phone usability to give you proactive tips that will support your daily schedule. Speaking of the schedule, Now Bar will show real-time app activity and media player progress directly on the right of your lock screen, making it extremely handy to keep an eye on things.

Furthermore, the UI also brings the power of Gemini Live and Circle to Search, enhancing the device's capabilities. Users also get to explore other AI features like Drawing Assist and Writing Assist, which amplify the user's creative process and help them explore ideas that could enhance their work.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Finally, Samsung also addresses device privacy and security through several features. Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) provides secure app-specific AI storage, while the Personal Data Engine (PDE) also aids security. Knox Matrix further improves this by signing users out of risky devices, alerting other Galaxy devices, and offering data protection advice.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Galaxy S23 FE currently runs on Android 13 and is getting its third major OS update. Users in the US can now head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check if their device got the update.