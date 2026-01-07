CES 2026: UGREEN just rolled out the most powerful NAS servers yet with dual 10GbE and Thunderbolt 4, 64GB RAM, fully local AI, and Intel Core Ultra 7 — this is a NAS upgrade you cannot miss

UGREEN has all the momentum in the NAS category, and the brand now makes the best Plex NAS servers. If you need a new NAS, you should just consider one of the brand's products; its new budget DH2300 2-bay server starts at just $177, and if you need plenty of power, the DXP4800 Plus, DXP6800 Pro, or the DXP8800 Plus are the obvious choices based on your needs.

At CES 2026, UGREEN showcased its brand-new AI-enabled NAS series, the NASync iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro. Both models are now on pre-order at UGREEN's website and will be available in a general sale later in Q1, and they're targeted at enthusiasts.

As is always the case with UGREEN, the brand is rolling out decent incentives if you pre-order the iDX6011 or iDX6011 Pro. The high-end iDX6011 Pro with 64GB of RAM is slated to retail for a staggering $2,599, but you can get it for $1,559 during the pre-order window. Similarly, the base model iDX6011 with 32GB of RAM can be bought for $999, a $700 discount from its eventual $1,699 retail price, and there's a variant of the iDX6011 with 64GB of RAM that's available for $1,119 — it will retail at $1,999.

Let's get started with what you're getting with these NAS servers. The iDX6011 Pro is the one that's interesting to me, as the 6-bay server has incredible hardware. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, and the 28W TDP platform is just so much more powerful than what you usually see in this category. There are six HDD bays alongside two M.2 slots, and each HDD bay can hold a 30TB drive, with the M.2 slots accommodating 8TB drives — that's how you get total addressable storage of 196TB.

The iDX6011 Pro also gets 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and that's more than what I have in my RTX 5090 gaming machine. You get a 128GB SSD pre-installed that houses the software, two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, PCIe Gen 4 x8 slot, a total of four USB-A ports, SD card slot, HDMI, and even OCuLink connectivity.

Oh, and you also get a 3.7-inch LCD panel that shows storage use, system stats, and network status. The iDX6011 Pro has the same aluminum design as the rest of UGREEN NAS models, and it gets dual fans at the rear with a magnetic dust filter.