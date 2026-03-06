The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra is a Galaxy S26 Ultra look-alike stuffed to the brim with AI

Click for next article

What you need to know

Tecno unveiled the new Camon 50 series at MWC 2026.

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra has the highest-ranked camera of its price class.

Tecno also unveiled new AI features and upgrades to the AI assistant, Ella.

There was plenty of news coming out of MWC 2026, and while Tecno was busy showing off its very interesting Modular Phone concept, the company also launched its new Camon 50 series, which includes the Camon 50, Camon 50 Pro, and Camon 50 Ultra.

The highlight is, of course, the Camon 50 Ultra, which sports a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Utimate chipset. The phone features a slightly curved 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display. On the back is a triple camera system headlined by the 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C for better low-light capture, while also featuring a 50MP 3x telephoto lens and up to 60x "SuperZoom."

(Image credit: Tecno)

To further enhance the camera experience, Tecno added some AI tricks like AI Auto Zoom, which can automatically frame and enhance a shot for the best composition. Images are also captures using Tecno's AI RAW 2.0 engine to improve clarity and better handle various lighting situations.

In fact, DXOMARK has declared the Camon 50 Ultra as the top camera for phones under $600.

(Image credit: Tecno)

Tecno is also packing a ton of AI features into this phone, including an AI Art Gallery that aims to recreate and reimagine your photos. For example, and Image-to-Video Generator lets you create short video clips from a still photo to give it more life, and 3D Photo space PhotoSpace gives photos more depth so they really pop on the screen.

The camera itself also comes with some useful AI enhancements, such as the ability to automatically remove flares, glares, and shadows to ensure your images are crisp.

But beyond imaging, Tecno has a whole hub of AI features available at your fingertips, and with the press of a button, you can access the upgraded Ella assistant, which can help with homework, scanning documents, and even learning English. Tecno also includes an AI Health Assistant, which could be an invaluable feature for consumers in areas where medical assistance is not readily available.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tecno)

Keeping the lights on is a pretty massive 6,500mAh battery, which supports 45W charging. The phone is also built to last, thanks to an IP68/IP69/IP69K water and dust resistance rating.

Tecno has yet to disclose exact pricing and availability, but you can likely expect it to be available in regions across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.

Android Central's take

As far as the Camon 50 Ultra is concerned, it looks like Tecno has stepped it up both in term of design and its AI when compared to the Camon 40 Premier, which I reviewed last year. The suite of features looks quite impressive, and and upgraded Ella sounds like a possible win. The phone itself also looks quite good, with a very Galaxy S26 Ultra-like design that should appeal to plenty of consumers in countries where it will be available.

My only concern is the chipset; going from a Dimensity 8000-series chip to a 7000-series chip feels like a downgrade, but the latter is much newer, so the performance may not be as much of a downgrade.