The Honor Magic 8 Pro launches in the UK with a focus on AI-powered night photos
By Jay Bonggolto published
The main camera is a 200MP telephoto lens built specifically for low-light zoom, promising clearer night shots at up to 3.7x optical zoom.
Night photography on smartphones usually means choosing between a bright, noisy photo or a blurry, over-processed one. Honor wants to change that with the UK launch of the Magic 8 Pro.
The highlight is a new 200MP AI SuperNight telephoto camera. Honor combines a 1/1.4-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and 3.7x optical zoom, so you get more light, clearer details, and sharper zoom shots even in tough conditions.
There’s also a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with macro support.