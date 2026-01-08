The Honor Magic 8 Pro launches in the UK with a focus on AI-powered night photos

What you need to know

HONOR has officially launched the Magic 8 Pro in the UK with a heavy focus on AI-powered photography.

Night photography is the main selling point for UK buyers: the 200MP AI SuperNight telephoto camera is designed to deliver cleaner, sharper low-light zoom shots.

The Magic 8 Pro is available in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan, and Black for £1,100, with wide carrier and retailer support.

Night photography on smartphones usually means choosing between a bright, noisy photo or a blurry, over-processed one. Honor wants to change that with the UK launch of the Magic 8 Pro.

The highlight is a new 200MP AI SuperNight telephoto camera. Honor combines a 1/1.4-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and 3.7x optical zoom, so you get more light, clearer details, and sharper zoom shots even in tough conditions.

There’s also a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with macro support.