Honor's Robot Phone is one of the strangest (and coolest) things I've seen at MWC 2026

MWC is usually about cool demos and wild prototypes that may (or may not) ever reach the market. But I just saw something that feels like a prototype and yet is officially scheduled to launch in the second half of 2026.

Honor may be making headlines for its Magic V6 foldable phone, but the company has also been teasing its Robot Phone for about six months now. This is the first time at MWC 2026 in Barcelona that Honor has started (sort of) showcasing what the device can actually do in a more complete way.

A smartphone with a built-in gimbal

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

At first glance, the Honor Robot Phone looks like a regular smartphone with a punch-hole camera on the front and a large display. But the magic starts when you look at the back. The rear panel features a slideable cover that, once moved aside, reveals a 200MP camera that sits on a three-axis motorized arm.

From there, it behaves somewhat like a built-in DJI Osmo Pocket. The arm acts like a gimbal that stabilizes video using counter movements even when you move the phone around.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

For content creators, this could be a big deal. Having smartphone convenience and gimbal-level stabilization in one device sounds genuinely useful.

But this is not just about putting a 200MP camera on a gimbal and calling it a day. Honor has integrated AI into the system so the camera can track you automatically while recording. Even if you move around, the camera keeps you in frame.

There are also additional features like AI SpinShot, which supports 90- and 180-degree rotational movements for cinema-like transitions.

It tracks you while you film

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

More so, Honor has even given its Robot Phone a brain so that it can react to the environment around, and there are even some playful elements built in. The camera module can react to music playing around it and even nod or respond to voice input.

During the demo, the Robot Phone was shown moving and dancing to Imagine Dragons' Believer. It was clearly a preset demo, but it showed what the system is capable of when fully functional.

Achieving all of this, Honor says, required significant engineering effort. The company claims it developed one of the world's smallest micro motors to fit an ultra-compact 4DoF (four degrees of freedom) gimbal system inside a smartphone.

On stage, CEO James Li said the micro motor is around 70 percent smaller than existing solutions and even smaller than a 1-euro coin.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

The phone looks impressive and sounds genuinely innovative. I can see how it would appeal to creators who want to record stable videos without carrying a separate gimbal.

My first (and for now the only) concern after I've seen the demo is the durability. Fitting a three-axis motorized system inside a smartphone is all cool, but it does raise some questions about long-term reliability. But that is something we will only know once we properly test it.

We still don't know the full specs or pricing of the Robot Phone yet, apart from the fact that it has a 200MP sensor but that's about it.

That said, Honor says it plans to launch it commercially in the second half of 2026. So stay tuned for more coverage of what might be one of the most unusual, and interesting, smartphones we've seen in a while.