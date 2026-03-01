Honor has the courage to do what Samsung won't, and that's convinced me of the Magic V6's greatness

Last year's Honor Magic V5 was an incredible upgrade over the V3 in every way, but it was ultimately upstaged by Samsung's excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7. That's why this year, Honor is getting ahead of the game and announcing the Magic V6 at MWC 2026, and while the phone doesn't officially launch until some time in Q2, I've had the privilege of using an early version of the hardware for the past few weeks.

In addition to my own impressions of Honor's latest foldable masterpiece, I also got to interview Hope Cao, the Senior Product Expert for the Magic V6 at Honor. A small group of just me and two other journalists talked Cao's ear off for a solid hour, asking everything we could think of about what makes the Magic V6 special and how the company plans to beat Samsung at its own game this year.

The list is quite long. Honor has better displays than Samsung's phones, a larger capacity battery that's also thinner and charges faster, better camera hardware in a thinner camera island, the first foldable with an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, better haptic motors, some rather interesting integrations with Apple products, and tons of other software enhancements.

Heartier hardware

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Once again, Honor is pushing the limits of what can fit into an ultra-slim foldable phone. The company says the Magic V6's white colorway is the world's thinnest foldable ever, measuring just 4mm unfolded and 8.75mm when folded. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.75mm thin, while the recently announced Galaxy S26 Ultra is 7.9mm, making this feel exactly like a normal smartphone in your pocket.

The other colorways (including the gold one I've got) are a hair thicker, but I have a hard time telling the difference on my calipers. For me, the real win here is that the camera island on the back is about half the thickness of the Magic V5's. This was all done while simultaneously hardening the structure, achieving an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, and an even stronger hinge than before. To date, only a few flagship phones from OnePlus and Honor have achieved this rating.

"Targeting the issue of hinges being prone to failure," Cao said, "the V6 utilizes 2800MPa Honor Super Steel to fortify the mechanical core, which is almost twice the strength of Samsung's material." It sports the same 500,000 lifetime folds rating as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but the stronger hinge, better water resistance, and other factors mean this one should hold up even longer over time.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Displays are incredibly important to me, but not for the same reason as some other people. While the Magic V6's display upgrades all the usual parameters (peak brightness, refresh rate, etc), it also innovates by driving a higher PWM rate than ever and a new anti-reflective layer. These are also a pair of true 10-bit displays, so there's no nasty temporal dithering going on, either.

"Honor continues to lead in eye comfort technology, constantly pushing the boundaries of technical capability," Cao told me, and it's true, especially with these two new technologies stacked on top of everything that already makes Honor displays so great. If I'm going to pick any phone that's good for my eyes, it's going to be this one, not Samsung's. It's also got full stylus support on both screens (something never seen on a foldable), although I don't have a compatible stylus to test on.

Having an anti-reflective layer means the phone is easier to see in bright conditions, something I've lauded Samsung for on the Galaxy S24 and S25, and that technology can finally be found on a folding phone. The new anti-reflective layer is also said to be 33% stronger against drops and even features a 44% reduced curve depth for the inner screen's crease. It's also got properly even bezels on the outer screen this time around, which should help those of us with OCD.