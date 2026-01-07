CES 2026: I went hands-on with the Motorola Razr Fold, and I'm convinced that it is one of the most exciting foldables of 2026

I haven't paid much attention to Motorola's foldables; I prefer book-style devices like the Vivo X Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Motorola just didn't cater to this category — until now. The Razr Fold is launching later this year, and Motorola showcased the device at an exclusive product briefing I attended at CES 2026.

To be honest, I wasn't quite as enthused about the Razr Fold as my colleagues; AC managing editor Derrek Lee adores his Razr Ultra, and while I'll admit that Motorola makes good foldables, I didn't think the brand would have a particularly strong device as its debut effort in the book-style category. I used all the Vivo, Huawei, and Honor foldables released in the last three years, and with even Samsung and Google struggling to measure up to Chinese brands, I just figured the Razr Fold wouldn't be anywhere as good.

I was wrong — although I used the Razr Fold for just 15 minutes, I got a good sense of what Motorola is trying to achieve with the device, and I believe it may just be the ideal rival to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8.