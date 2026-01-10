I love flip phones, but the Motorola Razr Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold are both tempting me to switch to book-style foldables, and for very different reasons

While modern flip phones like the Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip have been my daily drivers for the past few years, I've dabbled here and there in larger book-style foldables. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was a good starting point to get the form factor on my radar, while the OPPO Find N5 thoroughly impressed me with its great design and build quality. However, none of them were enough to convince me that book-style foldables were the way to go.

Then everything changed when the Galaxy Z TriFold and Motorola Razr Fold attacked. These two phones were recently announced, and one is already available in a few markets. To my surprise, both phones have me giving book-style foldables another look, and I'm very tempted to give up my allegiance to flip phones. However, the Razr Fold and Galaxy Z TriFold are tempting me for very different reasons.

The Razr Fold is a chance for Motorola to play one of its biggest strengths

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

For years, Motorola was largely seen as the go-to budget brand, and it still is to some extent to this day. The company's Moto G lineup continues to be successful in markets around the world, offering plenty of value in phones that don't cost an arm and a leg.

The same can be said for its higher-end models. Motorola has been good about providing a balance between specs and price, often undercutting the competition. The Motorola Edge Plus 2023 was a great example of this, offering flagship specs that rivaled (and in some ways bested) the Galaxy S23 Plus but for hundreds less.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I expect Motorola to apply the same ethos to the Razr Fold. Foldable phones are already quite pricey, with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 actually costing more than its predecessor, hitting a whopping $2,000. As nice as the phone is, nothing about that sounds tempting to me. But maybe for a few hundred dollars less, I could