Best flip phones 2022

The best Android phones are capable of just about anything these days, but that can be overwhelming or just downright unnecessary for some. Not everybody needs a high-end camera or a huge screen in their pocket at all times, and you certainly shouldn't have to pay for features you'll never use. So whether you're longing for a more straightforward experience or just want the cheapest possible vessel for calls and texts, these are the best flip phones that should be on your radar.

(opens in new tab) How to get $200 off your next Samsung preorder (opens in new tab)

If you're thinking about picking up a next-gen smartwatch or the upcoming Z Flip 4 foldable phone, then register your interest at Samsung to get money off your preorder. There will be strong trade-in opportunities on the day to seriously smash that MSRP down too.

Smartphones aren't your only option

We get it. Not everybody needs a flashy and expensive smartphone, and that's okay! Buy within your means and get a phone that suits your needs without paying for extra features you'll never actually use. Even flip phones have gotten some nice upgrades over the years, including support for 4G LTE — that comes in handy more than you might think.

The NUU F4L is an unlocked flip phone that works on nearly every U.S. carrier and offers the best bang-for-your-buck value you could ask for. In addition, its 4G compatibility lets you connect to messaging services like Whatsapp, allowing you to stay connected with your friends and family (that is, so long as you don't mind typing with T9).

If you need more apps and services, though, the Nokia 2720 is just shy of a smartphone in terms of app compatibility; you can launch Google Assistant or even watch YouTube videos on its 2.8-inch display. Of course, you'll pay quite a bit more for the phone, but if these services are essential to you, it might be worth the money.

Finally, if you want a premium smartphone experience in a foldable form factor, then you'll want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It has all the fancy high-end features you could want but collapses to a pocketable size just by closing it. Sure it's more expensive than the rest of the devices on this list, but then again, both Samsung and many carriers are offering a ton of great trade-in deals and incentives to bring that price down to a much more manageable level.