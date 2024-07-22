Xiaomi debuts its first clamshell Mix Flip phone next to Mix Fold 4

What you need to know

Xiaomi debuts its first clamshell foldable phone, the Mix Flip, in China.

It has a prominent cover screen measuring 4.01 inches and a foldable screen measuring 6.86 inches.

The company has also released the Mix Fold 4 with a lighter design than the predecessor.

Both are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and come with 67W fast charging support.

After much anticipation, Xiaomi has finally unveiled its first clamshell foldable phone, the Mix Flip, for the Chinese market. If the company chooses to make it widely available in other regions, it could be a significant rival to the latest Galaxy Z Flip 6.

While Xiaomi has been in the foldable phone business for quite some time now, the company took its sweet time to bring the clamshell phone, which looks interesting with a large cover screen, significantly larger than the Z Flip 6.

Xiaomi is calling it an All-Around Liquid display that measures 4.01 inches. It further comes with a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz and has the company's Shield Glass protection. When unfolded, the clamshell phone features a 6.86-inch foldable screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The bezels look thin, and the device uses an aluminum frame all around. The hinge is believed to be SGS-certified and can hold up to 500,000 folds. The Mix Flip also comes in interesting Black, Purple, White, and Xiaomi Nylon Fiber color options.

Underneath, the Mix Flip is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and accompanied by 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The full-screen cover display also incorporates two rear cameras: a 50MP primary lens and another 50MP telephoto lens—both of which carry the popular Leica branding like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The foldable display underneath carries a 32MP selfie shooter.

The clamshell phone also has a bigger battery capacity; it is 4780mAh and is further backed by a 67W fast charging. The other highlights of the device include a stereo speaker setup, Wi-Fi 7, and Android 14-based Xiaomi's HyperOS operating system.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi also has a Galaxy Z Fold 6 competitor dubbed Mix Fold 4, which comes as the successor to Mix Fold 3. The latest book style features a lighter design, measuring 4.59mm when unfolded and 9.47mm when folded. Xiaomi says the hinge on the Fold 4 is also significantly lighter than the predecessor and yet stronger, and like the flippable phone, it will also withhold 500,000 folds.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cover screen measures 6.56 inches and comes with Xiaomi Shield Glass protection. Its brightness can reach 3000 nits, and it has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The foldable screen on the inside has the same functionalities, but it measures 7.98 inches and is made of ultra-thin glass (UTG).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The foldable phone is also powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with VC liquid cooling. It features up to 16GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage and ships with HyperOS (Android 14).

For optics, the Mix Fold 4 also includes Leica integration and features a 50MP primary lens next to a 50MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and another 10MP periscopic lens.

A massive 5100mAh battery keeps the lights on both screens, and it also comes with 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The other key takeaways of the book-style foldable phone include an IPX8 rating for dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, support for HDR10+ content, and Surge battery management that promises to keep the battery life a bit higher even with those fast charging speeds.

Both new foldables are available in the China region for now, and we hope that Xiaomi will increase its new handset presence outside of China as well. The 12GB+256GB variant of the handset retails CNY 8999, 16GB+512GB costs CNY 9,999, and the larger 16GB+1TB model is set at CNY 10,999. The book-style foldable will be available in White, Black, and Blue colorways next to a fiber edition.

Meanwhile, the debutant Mix Flip costs CNY 5999 for 12+256GB, CNY 6499 for 12GB+512GB, and CNY 7299 for the larger 16GB+1TB storage variant.