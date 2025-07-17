What you need to know

Rumors on Weibo claim Honor is investing resources into increasing its battery capacity totals across its mid-range and flagship phones.

Mid-ranges could see batteries between 8,200mAh-8,400mAh, while future flagships could see a range of 7,020mAh-7,200mAh.

These totals are a generous increase over Honor's Magic 7 Pro and 6 Pro devices, which were in the mid-5,000mAh area.

There are some rumors going around, supposedly highlighting Honor's plans for its Android phones and their power supply.

These allegations were posted by Chinese Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), which claims Honor is preparing to increase battery capacity totals (via GSMArena). It seems Honor is investing resources into its mid-range and flagship phone lines. DCS states the company is looking to boost its more affordable devices to a range of 8,200mAh-8,400mAh.

Similarly, the Chinese OEM's flagship phones could see batteries between the range of 7,020mAh and 7,200mAh.

The tipster didn't state (or allege, rather) when consumers could see these mid-range and flagship Honor phones with this battery increase. Maybe we should look at 2026 for this supposed battery capacity boost. The publication speculates we could see this rumored power boost sometime this year, so we'll have to see what happens.

Staying off the charger for longer

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor consumers would likely enjoy these rumored battery increases, especially when you look back at the company's previous Pro flagship phones. The Honor Magic 7 Pro, which saw a global debut earlier this year in January, debuted with a 5,270mAh battery. While this is smaller than the Chinese variant (5,850mAh), the Magic 7 Pro still rocks the brand's third-gen silicon tech. The phone can last an entire day, even through some heavy use, so it wasn't too bad of a compromise.

The Magic 7 Pro's silicon battery tech from Honor already made the phone stand out around the time of its launch. According to our very own Harish Jonnalagadda, this technology means Honor's batteries will have "higher density." In short, "brands can leverage this tech to add bigger batteries without increasing the size or weight of their phones, and that's always a good thing."

On the other hand, we have the Magic 6 Pro and its 5,600mAh battery. Heavy to medium use saw similar durations with the 7 Pro. If the tipster is believed, bumping future flagships to 7,000mAh or higher would do wonders for the devices, as users can likely go even further on a single full charge.

One outlier might be its foldable, specifically the Magic V5 and future iterations of it. Honor really honed in on shaving it down to make it thinner. Considering Honor's battery tech use, perhaps it can implement larger batteries while keeping its future Magic V foldables incredibly thin.

The Magic V5 sports a 6,100mAh battery based on Honor's "razor-thin" silicon-carbon battery technology.