Samsung is reportedly switching gears, and chasing a different type of battery material known as "SUS CAN."

This material is designed to increase battery capacity, meaning future phones, like the Galaxy S26, could have "significantly" bigger capacities.

Old rumors claimed Samsung would chase silicon-carbon batteries; however, any upgrade would be nice as we've been stuck in 2019 with the same old, same old.

New information has allegedly come to light about Samsung's upgraded battery tech in its next wave of Galaxy phones.

The latest report arrives courtesy of The Elec (Korean), which claims Samsung might've changed its mind about its (hopeful) battery tech upgrade (via Jukanlosreve). This isn't "bad," technically, as the report says Samsung might look toward a different material, known as "SUS CAN." As the post notes, the purpose of this material swap is to finally provide stronger, longer-lasting batteries.

The tipster highlights the change could facilitate a "significant increase in battery capacity."

The publication's sources allege the SUS CAN is a "stainless steel" material that's currently in development by Samsung SDI. It's also worth mentioning that this same tech is inside Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max. This material change has two key focuses: boost energy density and improve Galaxy's charging speeds. Both of these areas would be welcome upgrades for Samsung's Galaxy phone line, which has become pretty stagnant.

More importantly, there's a chance we could see this battery tech arrive on the Galaxy S26 series next year.

Any battery upgrade is welcome

Additionally, sources claim SUS CAN could also reduce battery swelling. Speaking plainly, this would, ideally, increase the longevity of the battery, as one that swells is a telltale sign that it's time to chuck it.

Rumors that Samsung's future batteries could finally catch up to the competition started earlier in February. That report came from FNNews (Korean), which alleged Samsung was chasing silicon-carbon batteries. We've seen this tech in a few places, like Honor's Magic 7 Pro, which provides better durability and faster charging. Like the current rumors, those from February stated we may see this tech in "future Galaxy phones."

There's also speculation that Samsung's batteries could debut anywhere from 6,000mAh to 7,000mAh. There's nothing concrete about what sort of charging speeds Samsung could strive for, but hey, we can dream of something more than 45W.

If 45W grinds your gears, it's because Samsung has provided that same charging strength on its Ultra model for the past three generations. Essentially, we're all still vibing back in 2019. Samsung did work in a little magic with its Galaxy S25 Ultra battery, bringing slightly faster charging, but it's clearly not cutting it.