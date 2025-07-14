What you need to know

HMD Global is pulling back from the U.S., which means don’t expect any fresh Nokia phones anytime soon.

If you already own a Nokia device, warranties and updates are still a go.

HMD cites geopolitical and economic reasons for the exit.

If you’ve been holding out for a new Nokia phone in the U.S., you might be waiting a while. HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones, is shifting its focus away from the U.S. market, leaving fans wondering what this means for the future of the Nokia brand.

HMD Global told The Verge that it is scaling back its presence in the U.S., which could mean no new Nokia phones will be launching stateside anytime soon. The company reiterated that existing devices will still get support, meaning security updates and warranties will continue as promised.

The company is calling it “scaling back,” but it looks more like it's fully stepping away from selling phones in the U.S. It’s a quiet exit from a market HMD never quite managed to crack.

As it stands, all buy buttons are gone from HMD's product pages. You might still spot a few Nokia phones on places like Amazon, but those are probably just leftover inventories, and once they're gone, that’s likely it.

Tariffs took a toll

(Image credit: Nokia)

HMD blames its U.S. retreat on geopolitical and economic challenges, which is basically a polite way of saying U.S. tariffs made things too expensive to be worth it. Higher costs, thinner profits, and the market just wasn’t working in its favor.

The U.S. smartphone market is a tough battleground, dominated by big players like Apple and Samsung. HMD struggled to gain traction with carriers and consumers, despite Nokia’s nostalgic appeal. Meanwhile, the company may be refocusing on markets where budget and mid-range phones sell better.

Last year, it began moving away from the Nokia brand to focus on creating original devices and building new partnerships.

To be clear, HMD is not closing shop. Right now, it is focused on making sure the exit doesn’t leave customers or partners hanging. Warranties, support, and service are still on the table, backed by its global teams.

HMD took over Nokia’s feature phone business from Microsoft back in 2016, after Microsoft had its own go at reviving the brand in 2014. At the same time, HMD scored a deal to use the Nokia name on budget and mid-range phones and tablets. That licensing deal runs until March 2026.