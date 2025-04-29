Nothing CEO Carl Pei reassures fans Phone 3 is definitely coming to the US

What you need to know

Nothing is gearing up to release the Phone 3 in the third quarter of 2025.

The company's CEO, Carl Pei, confirmed that Phone 3 will launch in the U.S. outside of the beta program.

This confirmation means you can expect the Nothing Phone 3 to ship with full support for major U.S. cellular bands and carriers.

Nothing has a complicated relationship with the U.S. market, selling its flagship phones widely in the region but restricting many other offerings to a Nothing Beta Program that lacks official cellular support. Without support for all the major U.S. carriers and by limiting purchasers to Nothing's online store, recent releases like the Phone 3a and Phone 2a series weren't viable options for people in the states.

With the brand focusing on the midrange market for the past two years, we haven't seen a Nothing-branded smartphone debut in the U.S. officially since the Phone 2 in 2023. The long drought seemingly left fans wondering whether the upcoming Phone 3 would get official support for U.S. cellular bands, as that's what one Nothing Phone 2 user asked the company's CEO on X (formerly Twitter).

"Is the Nothing Phone 3 coming to the U.S. besides on your beta channel?," the person asked. "I used the Nothing Phone 2 on Verizon with no issues and I'd love it if I could use the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 also."

To which the Nothing CEO quote-replied, "100%!," seemingly confirming that the Phone 3 will launch outside the beta program with full U.S. coverage.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Notably, Nothing budget phones such as the Nothing Phone 3a Pro skip out on CDMA support, ruling out Verizon support of any kind. Additionally, they won't work on the AT&T 5G network, but 4G is supported. Partial or nonexistent support on two of the nation's largest networks is the reason why Nothing opts to launch these phones via the beta program versus traditional channels.

Luckily, it seems like the Nothing Phone 3 will stick with full support in the U.S. when it releases in the third quarter of this year.