What you need to know

A South Korean publication cited Samsung's executive director of the MX business division, Kang Min-seok, who commented about the recent foldables.

Regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is reportedly thinking of investing R&D resources into a future S Pen return for the device that's thinner with "innovative tech."

Kang states that the company made advancements to make a thinner Fold 7 via a new hinge, thinner display tech, and more, thus the device should be viewed as a "trade-off."

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped its folded measurement to 8.9mm (4.2mm when unfolded) thanks to its S Pen sacrifice and other improvements.

A report regarding a Samsung executive's comments suggests the company may take another look at a future Galaxy Z Fold with an S Pen.

The details were reported by ETNews (Korean), which cites Samsung's executive director of the MX business division, Kang Min-seok, who discussed the recent Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch (via 9to5Google). Kang praised the foldables, stating they are "perfect hardware innovations that perfectly complete the first generation of foldables and open up the next generation."

One of the most substantial changes occurred within the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which thinned down to 8.9mm (unfolded) and 4.2mm (folded). Kang states this was a product of consumers wanting something "thin and light." However, Samsung understands that not everyone may enjoy its sacrifices: notably, the S Pen. Samsung is reportedly looking into R&D means for new technologies within a future S Pen to make it thinner.

For now, Kang states consumers should look at the Fold 7 as a "trade-off," adding, "where you lose one if you choose one."

The publication highlights Kang's additional statement, claiming Samsung won't do anything that sticks until there's a certain level of "perfection." Moreover, "consumer demand" is another major catalyst behind the S Pen's potential return. The post mentions the Fold 7's new Armor Flex Hinge, which is lighter and thinner than the Fold 6's hinge, further facilitating a slimmer phone.

The S Pen lingers

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Flip 7 was also discussed, as Samsung finally provided it with a full cover display (4-inch) that reaches edge-to-edge for a more immersive experience. Samsung worked in a more "compact" form factor for the device, while also boosting its battery by ~300mAh to 4,300mAh.

You may remember some earlier rumors that said the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would debut with a standalone S Pen that required charging. That didn't happen. The reason for this memory jog is that rumors claimed this S Pen would need to be charged (since there's no digitizer), and the pen would be slightly larger. Speculation claimed Samsung was looking into adding active electrostatic (AES) technology so the pen could manage its own operations. Such additions would likely expand its size, but taking into account Kang's comments, perhaps Samsung is moving in a different direction.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, our current reality is this: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has no S Pen. If you're interested in that useful tool, you'll have to look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung's executive vice president and head of customer experience, Patrick Chomet, once told CNET, "We could put it in, but it's not the main feedback from people, and therefore getting it thinner and lighter is more important."

This pretty much echoes what Kang Min-seok said after Samsung's summer Unpacked. Chomet added, "Many people use the S Pen, but far from the majority of users."