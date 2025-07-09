What you need to know

Samsung is ditching the S-Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 after debuting support for the digitizer on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Samsung's thinnest Fold yet, and the company has sacrificed the digitizer to maintain its ultra-thin design.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched today, measuring 8.9mm when folded and about 4.2mm unfolded.

Samsung just dropped its latest foldables today, and while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is as thin as a Fold can get, the company seems to have made some trade-offs to achieve that slim form factor.

In an email to Android Central, Samsung's spokesperson confirmed this move and said, "The Galaxy Z Fold7 does not include S Pen support this time around. It’s a notable shift from previous models."

While the reasoning behind this decision remains unknown, it is likely due to the phone's slim form factor ( measuring 8.9mm when folded and about 4.2mm unfolded), which would make it challenging to integrate an S-Pen without requiring more space on the device for the accessory.

The S-Pen on the Fold is something that has always been synonymous with productivity and creative tasks. This means that users who specifically buy the Fold for its large, tablet-like screen may want to make the most of its functionality with an S Pen.

According to Gemini, architects, graphic designers, and other professionals are often cited as prime users of the accessory. While the S Pen can significantly enhance the device's overall utility, it isn't something necessary for all Z Fold users at large.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Last year, Samsung shared some insight as to why it won't be bringing the S Pen with the Z Fold 6 as well. When speaking with CNET, the company's executive stated that there have been a lot of debates about it internally. The reason is that Samsung didn't want to compromise on battery life, performance, or design by having the S Pen take up space inside the device.

While it may feel like history is repeating itself, Samsung said that they received feedback indicating that people care more about other aspects of the phone, like its form factor, cameras, and a larger screen, when compared to the compatibility with the S Pen.

"We could put it in, but it's not the main feedback from people, and therefore getting it thinner and lighter is more important," Patrick Chomet, Samsung's executive vice president and head of customer experience, told CNET.

"Many people use the S Pen," he said. "But far from the majority of users." This could be the reason why the company decided to ditch it with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as well.

However, this could mean bad news for people who actually love using the Galaxy Z Fold in a Note form factor, much like AC's Nick Sutrich.