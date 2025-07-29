What you need to know

The Galaxy S26 Ultra could be shaving off over 1mm (under 7mm thick) and dropping some weight.

After years of 45W, Samsung is said to be catching up to Chinese rivals with a possible 60W charging speed for the S26 Ultra.

The upcoming phone might also offer new anti-glare glass plus a mysterious "CoE depolarizer" tech for better brightness and clarity outdoors.

Samsung’s next Ultra phone might not look like a radical departure based on current leaks so far, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be a surprisingly refined beast under the hood.

According to a fresh scoop from @UniverseIce on X, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to slim down the hardware ever so slightly. The leaker says the Galaxy S26 Ultra is coming in at under 7mm thick versus the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 8.2mm.

It’s also shedding a bit of weight compared to the S25 Ultra, aiming to be one of the thinnest and lightest flagship Android phones out there. The screen size isn’t changing, but the body might get a touch taller and wider.

But what really stands out is the bump in charging speed. After sticking to 45W for years, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to jump to 60W fast charging. If this holds up, it’ll be the fastest charging speed ever on a Galaxy flagship, and finally, something to match the pace set by rivals in China.

Same battery, new muscle

(Image credit: PhoneArt / X)

That said, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely sticking with a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, it’s expected to run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, though Samsung is also said to be testing its own Exynos 2600 as a possible option.

Even with all the potential upgrades inside, the outside is staying familiar. The S26 Ultra is tipped to keep the same sharp corners, flat edges, and bold quad-camera layout on the back.

Furthermore, the tipster says the S26 Ultra’s screen is getting an upgrade with new anti-reflective glass and something called CoE depolarizer tech. Not much is known about the CoE part yet, but the glass should cut glare and make the screen look brighter and sharper, especially in bright light.

Camera tweaks, not a revolution

For the cameras, the S26 Ultra is said to use Samsung’s newer ISOCELL HP2 (2026) sensor with a larger aperture for better light capture. It’s also expected to pack updated 3x telephoto and 5x periscope lenses, both with wider apertures too.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks more like a careful tune-up than a full redesign. Samsung is sticking to what works while finally adding some long-requested upgrades, like faster charging. With a launch expected in early 2026, more details should keep trickling out in the coming months.