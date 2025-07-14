What you need to know

A recent Galaxy S25 FE leak suggests the phone could see a 45W charging upgrade that mirrors the flagships.

A related rumor regards the alleged Galaxy Tab S10 "Lite," which might see 25W charging support.

The Galaxy S25 FE was recently reported to have received Qi2 wireless charging support; however, that listing failed to state its strength.

Rumors suggest Samsung is turning its attention toward its affordable market, and these whispers purport charging details.

The latest leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE come from SammyGuru, who spotted an interesting new TUV listing. According to the listing, the S25 FE is supposedly preparing 45W fast charging support. What's unfortunate is that this leak doesn't expand on the phone's alleged battery capacity, so we're still left wondering in that regard.

The publication continues, stating the expected Galaxy S25 FE was joined by Samsung's supposed Galaxy Tab S10 "Lite." However, as the post notes, the latest leaks aren't clear.

The recent TUV listing supposedly claims the tablet will offer a minimal 25W charging, but another listing from the FCC alleges 45W. With things so unclear, it's best not to make any hasty decisions early on.

Balancing FE & 'Lite'

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Funnily enough, there was a leak last week that suggested the Galaxy S25 FE would feature Qi2 wireless charging support. The device was reportedly spotted moving through the World Power Consortium (WPC) for certification purposes. There, the Qi2 wireless standard was noted; however, the listing failed to detail its charging strength. The flagship Galaxy S25 series boasts 15W wireless support, so maybe we're looking at that here, too.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 series is also where it seems to want to bring its Galaxy S25 FE closer to—charging-wise, that is. The series, specifically the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, features 45W wired support. Latest leaks claim the S25 FE will hop over the base S25 in terms of charging, just like last year's S24 FE, which only had 25W.

Early rumors from April alleged Samsung was creating a Galaxy Tab S10 "Lite," which is seemingly an even more toned-down variant, under its FE line. While it might also see two-year-old Samsung tech—the Exynos 1380 SoC—a report claimed the company had started testing it with One UI 7. It suggests the device has "progressed" in its development cycle, as rumors purport a fall launch alongside the main Galaxy Tab S11 lineup.