Rumors claim Samsung's development of a Galaxy S25 FE continues, but with some older internal tech.

The device may feature the company's toned-down Exynos 2400e, the same chip found inside the S24 FE.

Samsung has done this before, like the Galaxy S23 FE, which features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Rumors say Samsung's next flagship series' FE device is real, but it might not excite you with raw strength.

Information obtained by Android Authority through a "reliable source" states internal code points toward the existence of a Galaxy S25 FE. The post says Samsung typically attaches an "R" modifier to devices belonging to its FE series. With that in mind, there's reportedly code with the name "R13," which seemingly points toward the S25 FE.

A more usual/normal codename that we're used to hearing about wasn't readily available, but this might be our first glimpse of its development.

More importantly, Samsung's internal code details another important aspect of the phone: its potential SoC. Sources lead the publication to believe the device could launch with the Exynos 2400e SoC due to its internal tag appearing alongside code for the S25 FE.

Year-Old Tech... Again?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We can take these rumors with a grain of salt, considering how the device might not launch for a while. However, there's a chance this could come to fruition, considering Samsung has a past of using year-old tech in its FE phones. One device we can look back on is the Galaxy S23 FE. After launching in the fall of 2023, its detailed specs showed Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the flagship chip choice for phones launching in 2022.

What's arguably the most relevant example is the Galaxy S24 FE. The alleged chip for the S25 FE, the Exynos 2400e, is currently featured inside Samsung's latest fan edition phone. It's worth keeping in mind that while it wasn't a bad chip, for its time last September, the 2400e is roughly 100MHz slower than its stronger 2400.

The chip clocks in at 3.11GHz, which is far slower than Samsung's recent choice of the Snapdragon 8 Elite with a 4.47GHz in its flagship S25 trio.

The idea of a "Fan Edition" phone is to appeal to the more affordable market, so it's expected not to hold the same power as a flagship. We'll have to see where things end up, as rumors claim the Galaxy S25 FE could see a launch in the second half of 2025.