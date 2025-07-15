New Mint Mobile deal slashes 50% OFF your first year of Unlimited — yes, it's that simple

Mint Mobile deals are hardly uncommon, but most of the best offers from the MVNO involve buying some new phone to receive the max savings. Not today. Purchase one year of Mint's Unlimited plan right now and you'll get 50% off your purchase, knocking the price down to only $180 upfront (or $15 per month).

Mint's Unlimited plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's unrivalled 5G network, plus you get a free mobile hotspot and free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. There's a reason we listed it as one of the best unlimited plans for Android users, and now it's half off.

Get 50% off one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile While everything else seems to be getting more expensive, Mint Mobile has decided to give you 50% off one year of its popular Unlimited plan, knocking the upfront price down to only $180. Just imagine it: 12 months of unlimited T-Mobile-powered wireless for what amounts to $15 per month. Compare that to your current phone bill and tell me it doesn't sound good.

✅Recommended if: you want Unlimited wireless for dirt cheap; you don't mind paying for a full year of service in advance.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to commit to a year of one wireless plan; you need more perks or you regularly use over 35GB of data in a month.

Owned and operated by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile is a popular MVNO carrier that works by selling its wireless in 3, 6, and 12-month increments of time. Although you have to pay a bit more for the wireless upfront, it generally becomes quite cheap once you break the costs down month to month. This makes Mint a convenient choice for folks who want to drop a chunk of cash and not think about their phone bill again for a while.

As described above, the Unlimited plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network. High-speed data is technically capped at 35GB per month, after which speeds could slow if the network becomes congested. Aside from a free mobile hotspot and a few international benefits, there also aren't as many perks as you might get from other wireless carriers, but that's a small price to pay when you consider the value here.

I'll put it this way: Mint is a simple, affordable carrier for folks who want simple, affordable wireless. And if you've been thinking about switching anyway, this deal presents an outstanding opportunity.

