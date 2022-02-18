Best MVNO carrier Android Central 2022

The best MVNO carriers work fast to offer a great value with solid coverage in a very competitive market by leveraging the network of one of the major carriers. This setup can lead to a wider range of plans and keep you out of a contract if you don't want to be tied to any carrier. It can also be a good way to try out a new network without spending too much money or time moving numbers over. Metro by T-Mobile is the best overall MVNO offering great data options and plenty of ways to save money with multiple lines.

Metro by T-Mobile is owned by T-Mobile and uses the T-Mobile LTE and 5G network. Years ago, this would have been a reason to pass on the carrier, but T-Mobile's network has become one of the strongest networks in populated areas in recent times. The network has continued to gain ground in rural areas thanks to its 600Mhz spectrum for LTE and 5G. Even with all of the improvements, you should check the coverage map to ensure you're covered. 5G support is available with all plans if you have a phone that supports it. As far as plans go, Metro by T-Mobile starts as low as $30 per month for 5GB of high-speed data, although most smartphone users will be better off with a 10GB plan coming in at $40 per month for one line. This plan doesn't consume your data allowance with music streaming, saving data for big streamers. You can also save money per line by adding more lines to your account. For example, if you sign up for the top unlimited plan with four lines, the price comes down to just $120 per month. Along with unlimited data, you'll get extra features such as 15GB of hotspot data, an Amazon Prime membership, and 100GB of Google One. Since Metro uses the T-Mobile network, just about any unlocked phone should work without issue. It's also nice that Metro by T-Mobile has physical stores across the country if you need help setting up your phone or plan. Pros: Works with most phones

Fast T-Mobile network with 5G

Multi-line savings

Unlimited music streaming on the 10GB plan

15GB of hotspot data on the unlimited plan Cons: Coverage isn't great for everyone

Not all phones are available online

SD video streaming

Best overall Metro by T-Mobile Save with more lines Metro by T-Mobile is one of the best options for a family with savings for more lines and a great unlimited data plan with perks.

Best single line: Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is a unique MVNO because the minimum amount of service you can buy is three months. You can purchase up to a year, which is the most savings, at $25 per month for 15GB of data, and if you only need 4GB, it's down to $15 per month. If you're one of the few people that requires more data each month, you can now get an unlimited plan through Mint, which comes with 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data. The unlimited plan has an introductory rate of $30 per month for three months, with renewal costing $40 per month. But if you sign up for a year, you can lock in this introductory rate. Mint Mobile has many of the same network strengths and weaknesses as other T-Mobile-based MVNOs, but coverage should be solid for most people. If you're not sure, you can check your coverage on Mint's website by typing in your address. Fortunately, T-Mobile's network comes close to being one of the fastest you can get, and with 5G, one of the most advanced. If you run out of data or find you need more, you can either buy more at $10 per 1GB or upgrade to a larger plan mid-cycle. You can bring your own T-Mobile device to Mint Mobile as long as it supports 4G LTE and VoLTE. If you're not sure, you can check with Mint's compatibility checker, but most unlocked GSM-network phones should work with Mint. Once you have your SIM card, you can activate it on the Mint Mobile app on your phone. If you want to buy a new phone, you can. Mint Mobile sells a wide range of phones, from high-end to budget devices. These are some of the best phones to use with Mint. Pros: Save in bulk

Fast T-Mobile network with 5G

Great phone compatibility

Easy to activate

Multiple plan options Cons: Unlimited plan only gets 5GB of hotspot data

Must buy a minimum of three months

Best single line Mint Mobile Buy more to save Mint Mobile offers a minimum of three months of service with up to 35GB of data. Save money when you buy more months.

Best for travel: Google Fi

Most MVNO carriers are a lower-cost alternative without offering much over-the-base carrier. Google Fi uses the best connection available from Sprint, T-Mobile, or U.S. Cellular in the U.S. While fewer phones support this entire network, if you have a compatible device, like the Google Pixel 6 or Galaxy S22 series, you should have great service with 5G. Most unlocked phones still work with Google Fi, but they will be stuck on T-Mobile only, including 5G support. The best phones for Google Fi will work with the entire network and will be labeled as Designed for Fi on Google Fi's website. If you're not sure, you can check your phone before you sign up using Fi's compatibility tool. Google Fi has three plans, including Flexible, Simply Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus. Even if you're not on an unlimited plan, you'll only pay for the data you use, and you'll never pay for more than 6GB of data, thanks to Bill Protection. After 15GB on the Flexible plan, your data speeds will slow, but you can always add more high-speed data at that time for $10 per GB. On the unlimited plans, your speeds will slow after 22GB of use. The most significant feature that sets Fi apart is its international service on its Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans. If you're traveling in any of the 200+ supported countries, your data will cost the same as it does at home. You will also get unlimited texts but will need to pay $0.20 per minute for calls. Keep in mind that the Simply Unlimited plan doesn't include most of these international perks, and it also doesn't include hotspot tethering like the other plans. Pros: Uses three networks

International data on most plans

Multi-line discounts

Unlimited available

5G on compatible phones Cons: Expensive for heavy data users

Only approved phones work with network switching

Best for travel Google Fi Travel the world If you leave the country a lot and want to stay connected, few options will work as well as Google Fi.

Best unlimited: Visible

Visible keeps things simple with a single unlimited plan and a large all-digital LTE and 5G network. Leveraging the power of Verizon's network, Visible provides great coverage while letting its users forget about how much data they're using. While Visible customers don't get the entire Verizon network, they do get the vast majority of it since they don't have access to 3G or analog service. Visible has one of the best cell phone plans thanks to its unlimited talk, text, and data. This also includes unlimited hotspot data at 5Mbps. You can save some money with Visible's Party Pay which allows you to join a group to bring your bill down to just $25 per month. You only need to worry about your own bill, so you don't have to worry about the other people in the party you join. You can even join a party right from Visible's community page to bring your bill down right away. Keep in mind, Visible offers no roaming of any kind, so if you intend to travel to an area out of the coverage map or out of the country, you'll have no service. Android phone support is lacking compared to many other MVNOs, but the growing list of compatible phones now includes heavy hitters like the Galaxy S22 series and Pixel 6 series. Pretty much every iPhone after the iPhone 6 is supported. You can also buy a phone from Visible to be sure it works. Pros: Unlimited data

Unlimited hotspot (5Mbps)

Verizon LTE and 5G network

Can buy phones through Visible

Save with Party Pay Cons: No roaming

Limited phone selection

Best unlimited Visible Unlimited in the U.S. You can get unlimited data on Verizon's LTE network for a great price. You also get unlimited hotspot data at 5Mbps.

Best family plan: Walmart Family Mobile

Walmart Family Mobile is one of the best values in MVNOs if you have more than one line. While the top-end unlimited plan with 30GB of hotspot data and HD video streaming starts a little steep at just under $50 per month, you can add up to four additional lines for $25 per month each. You could also choose from three other plans with 5GB, 8GB, or 40GB data allotment starting at $25, $30, and $40 per month. While the 5GB or 40GB plans will be more than enough for most people, all lines have the same amount of data, so make sure you get enough for the heaviest user on the primary line. The T-Mobile network powers Walmart Family Mobile, so you should get solid data speeds if the magenta network covers you. Just be sure to check your coverage while signing up to be sure. Walmart Family Mobile sells a decent array of phones, including modern Galaxy phones and Android devices. There are also quite a few cheaper phones available, so no matter your budget, you should find something that works. Of course, you can also bring your own phone as long as it's unlocked and compatible with the T-Mobile network. Pros: Each additional line is $25 per month

Fast T-Mobile network

Unlimited plan is available

Most unlocked phones will work

30GB of hotspot data and HD streaming on the unlimited plan Cons: Must use the T-Mobile network

Single line prices are high

Best family plan Walmart Family Mobile Save with multiple lines Walmart Family Mobile delivers solid speed and coverage on the T-Mobile network with a flat $24.88 for each extra line.

Best for multi-line perks: US Mobile

US Mobile lets you start with plans as small as 75 minutes and move up all the way to unlimited talk, text, and data. US Mobile can be an excellent fit for an emergency phone or a backup phone. It also means that you can build that plan if you don't need a ton of minutes or texts but want up to 15GB of data. One of the most compelling options is the unlimited plan at $45 per month, with Ludicrous speeds, 5G, and no data caps. For $10 extra, you can add 20GB of hotspot data. On this plan, you'll even get free high-speed 4G LTE international data. You can also get three lines or more unlimited for the whole family, with each line dropping to $25 per line. US Mobile will even give you a free subscription to a streaming service if you have multiple lines. US Mobile will use Verizon's or T-Mobile's LTE networks, depending on your phone's compatibility. US Mobile will help you pick the best network depending on your location or device when you sign up. Both networks should provide good service to the majority of Americans. If you have an unlocked phone, there's a good chance you can use it with US Mobile. One thing to keep in mind is that data can be slowed if you use more than 35GB on the T-Mobile network compared to the much larger 75GB on Verizon's network. Pros: Create your own plan

Unlimited available

Verizon or T-Mobile networks

Great phone compatibility

International data with the unlimited plan Cons: Very limited phone selection on site

Hotspot data is an extra charge on the certain plans

Unlimited plan slowed at 35GB (T-Mobile network)

Best for multi-line perks US Mobile Customize your plan Whether you need unlimited or just a few minutes, you can create a competitively priced plan that works for you and your family at US Mobile.

Best on AT&T: Cricket Wireless

There are three major carriers in the U.S., and each one offers a very similar level of coverage by the numbers. If you live in the country, though, there may be areas where AT&T's network reaches that Verizon and T-Mobile's networks don't. If that's the case for you, your family can still take advantage of prepaid savings with Cricket Wireless. This AT&T-owned carrier has four main phone plans starting with a 5GB plan, then 10GB, and two unlimited options. The two unlimited plans and the 10GB plan also get multi-line discounts. These plans also enjoy a $5 autopay discount. The smaller $55 unlimited plan, Cricket Core, keeps it simple with unlimited talk, text, and data. This plan doesn't have any hotspot data or premium data, but for many people, this isn't a big deal. If you want a bit more, the $60 Cricket More plan upgrades the unlimited data to PRemium data so your speeds can stay higher on a crowded tower. It also comes with 15GB of hotspot data. All Cricket plans come with access to AT&T's nationwide 5G network. AT&T's network is compatible with more unlocked phones, so if you already own your device, there's a good chance you can bring it with you. Cricket sells a solid range of mid-range devices, including Android phones and iPhones, so if you want something high-end, you'll need to buy or finance it unlocked and bring it with you. Pros: Works on AT&T LTE and 5G

Multi-line discounts on most plans

Cricket has removed its speed caps

Good phone compatibility Cons: All plans are limited to 480p video

Best on AT&T Cricket Wireless Big multi-line savings on unlimited data Cricket stands on its own as a solid bargain, and with some people needing the AT&T network for good coverage, it's a great option.