Mint Mobile is all about offering great service for a fraction of the price compared to other big carriers. For many, Mint Mobile's philosophy also extends to the phone they choose. Thankfully, tons of great Android phones embody the same idea: getting a great experience with the latest specs and features while not paying top dollar for it. The best phone to use with Mint Mobile is the Google Pixel 6, thanks to its reasonable prices, impressive hardware specifications, great Android update support, and of course, support for the entire T-Mobile network, including all 5G bands.

If you're looking for the purest Android experience on Mint Mobile, you can't go wrong with a Pixel from Google. The Google Pixel series has led the industry in user experience thanks to its simple hardware and outstanding software support. The Pixel 6 keeps this trend up with flagship-tier performance and an upgraded camera system that borrows from the already stellar image processing available on older Pixels. The media experience is also top-notch with an AMOLED display that refreshes at 90Hz for a smooth user experience. It's also a great unlocked phone for someone looking to get the best value out of a prepaid carrier since it supports every major network's 5G bands, including C-band, mmWave, and T-Mobile's mid-band n41. LTE support is also strong for those still outside of T-Mobile's 5G network. You also get the best of Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6E support, including 160MHz bands. Pros: Fantastic cameras

Smooth performance with Google's Tensor chip

Great support for 5G on most carriers

Fast AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh

IP68 water resistance Cons: Not everyone will love the large camera bump

Best upgrade phone for Mint Mobile: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

It's safe to say that the high asking price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra makes it a tough sell for a lot of shoppers, but if you're in the market for one of the very best Android handsets money can buy, it should be at the top of your shortlist. Here's a quick look at why it's so damn good. Right off the bat, the S21 Ultra makes a much more striking impression than its S20 FE cousin. The matte glass back offers a more premium in-hand feel, the camera housing flows seamlessly into the frame of the phone, and the new Phantom Black colorway allows the S21 Ultra to be one of the stealthiest devices we've ever seen. Speaking of the camera housing, its experience is one of the most robust around. You can capture insane detail thanks to the 108MP primary sensor. The two telephoto cameras allow for amazing zoom shots, and Samsung provides endless shooting modes for you to mess around with. The company also scaled back on its face-smoothing compared to previous devices, allowing for more natural-looking images. Flip the S21 Ultra over, and you're treated to the best smartphone display currently available. Offered here is a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel that supports a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate at the same time. In real-world use, this means you can simultaneously enjoy ultra-crisp detail and buttery smooth animations without making any sacrifices. Then there are the rest of the specs. The Snapdragon 888 allows for incredible performance and robust 5G connectivity. The new in-screen fingerprint sensor is more reliable than ever before, and the 5,000 mAh battery ensures you can get through a day of heavy use without a hitch. Pros: Quad HD+ display with 120Hz

Industry-leading camera system

Snapdragon 888 is a performance beast

Fast and reliable fingerprint sensor

Gorgeous new design Cons: No expandable storage

Samsung Pay is missing MST

Expensive

Best value phone for Mint Mobile: Google Pixel 5a

The Google Pixel 5a isn't doesn't have the latest hardware, but it has plenty of power to keep up with the latest versions of Android with the Snapdragon 765G and 6GB of RAM. This phone also supports 5G, including mid-band n41 and extended range band n71. This phone also gets consistent updates with the latest version of Android. The 6.34-inch OLED display has plenty of contrast to make media consumption enjoyable, and with a massive 4,620mAh battery, your battery will last all day, maybe two. The Pixel 5a pairs a fairly standard 12.2MP camera sensor with some of the best image processing in the business to deliver great photos for social media. There's also a 16MP ultra-wide camera to help you capture more content in indoor spaces. No matter what the photo is, there's a good chance the Pixel 5a will deliver a great image. Pros Fantastic camera

Support for mid-band 5G

Two-day battery life

IP67 water and dust resistance

Headphone jack built-in Cons Design is a bit tired

Performance in some apps could be slow

Best battery life on a phone for Mint Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

While many flagship phones have gotten onboard with big batteries, their power-hungry CPUs and displays negate the benefits of the larger power pack. Not to mention they can be very expensive. Samsung has kept things in perspective with the Galaxy A42 5G with solid support for the most important sub-6 5G bands and a huge battery pack. The 5,000mAh battery should easily make it to the end of the day with a lot of streaming, and for many people, it may even be a two-day phone. The Snapdragon 750G CPU sips power but can still get you through social media, messaging, and streaming with ease. Speaking of streaming, this phone still comes with a headphone jack, so if you work outdoors, you don't have to rely on expensive Bluetooth buds that can get lost or ruined. For video, you get a large 6.6-inch display with a 720x1600 resolution for crisp video playback. The onboard cameras aren't winning any awards, but with plenty of light, the photos are solid; though, if you're looking for something you can print, a cheap Pixel may be a better fit. Pros: Solid 5G support with mid-band

Huge 5,000mAh battery

Large 6.6-inch display

Headphone jack built-in Cons: The camera quality is lacking

Best camera phone for Mint Mobile: Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro from Google takes the great specs of the Pixel 6 to the next level with a larger and faster display, an extra camera on the back, and a larger battery. The display gets bumped up to 6.7 inches and also gets a higher refresh rate at 120Hz, making navigating your home screen feel buttery smooth. The Pro models gain a telephoto lens in addition to the wide and ultra-wide cameras of the base model. If you're looking for a phone that can take a great photo in nearly any condition, this is a great pick. Under the hood, you get Google's Tensor CPU powering the latest builds of Android. The phone supports 5G as well with support for T-Mobile's entire 5G network and even supports C-band and mmWave if you want to take it with you to Verizon's or AT&T's network down the line. The battery is large at 5003mAh, so you can easily make it all day without plugging in, even on 5G. And when you're at home or work, this phone supports the latest and greatest Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6E and 160Hz built-in. Pros: Large and beautiful OLED display with 120Hz

Large battery at 5,003mAh

Great 5G support

Fantastic cameras with a telephoto lens

IP68 water resistance Cons: The curved display isn't for everyone

Expensive for a Pixel

Best enthusiast phone for Mint Mobile: OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the fastest phones you can get with the high-end Snapdragon 888 CPU, which provides more than enough power for just about anything you can do on a smartphone. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display runs at 120Hz with a 3216x1440 resolution, meaning the picture quality is sharp and full of contrast with smooth motion when navigating your OS. Speaking of the OS, this phone shipped with Android 11 and will be getting the update to 12 quickly with a beta already in progress. The cameras have received an upgrade over previous generations with three main cameras, including a 48MP main camera that results in great images comparable to some of the best in the business, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. There is also a 50MP wide-angle camera and 8MP telephoto camera, so you have the right hardware to get the best possible shot. The OnePlus 9 supports both LTE and 5G on Mint Mobile, which uses T-Mobile's network. With support for band n41, you'll be able to access T-Mobile's growing high-speed mid-band coverage. This phone also has solid support for the other networks if you find Mint Mobile isn't the right fit though 5G won't be available on AT&T. Pros: Fast Snapdragon 888 CPU

Great camera performance

LTE and 5G support on T-Mobile's network

Smooth 120HZ display

IP68 dust and water resistance Cons: Battery life could be better

Expensive

