This Mint Mobile sale is slashing up to 50% off Android phones, but you're running out of time

These deals are set to expire on March 31st!

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL beside Pixel 8 Pro
(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

We have seen no shortage of great Mint Mobile deals over the past six months, but it appears that the good times may be nearing an end. According to Mint, the offers that have been dominating the airwaves recently — such as $400 off the Google Pixel 9 with half off one year of Unlimited — are only guaranteed to run through March 31st, which means this could be your last chance to save big on some of our favorite flagship phones when you bundle your wireless. 

Now, to be fair, there's always a chance that the Mint Mobile deals will be extended beyond that cutoff date (fingers crossed), but if you've had your eye on this promo for a while, I wouldn't wait. The sale primarily consists of major deals on Android phones, so let's take a look at some of the best offers available at Mint (while we still can). 

The best deals from Mint Mobile's Android phone sale

Google Pixel 9 128GB:$799$399, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

Arguably the best Google Pixel 9 deal ever released, this offer gives you 50% off both the flagship phone AND a full year of wireless service on Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan. In other words, you could get an excellent AI-powered smartphone and 12 months of great wireless for just $579. That's less than it would cost to buy the Pixel 9 alone!

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB:$1,099$699, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $699, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

If the base model Pixel 9 doesn't have enough power for you, upgrade to the Pixel 9 Pro XL and you'll get a straight $400 discount alongside one year of the Unlimited plan for just $180 when you bundle. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $800 $600, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $800 $600, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

The Galaxy S25 lineup just dropped last month, but you can already score a $200 discount when you buy the base model flagship with one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint. As with the other deals on this list, your wireless will also drop down to just $180 (or $15 per month using affirm).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB:$1,300$1,100, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,300 $1,100, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

The new Galaxy S25 Ultra is huge, powerful, and unfortunately, quite expensive, which is why we're excited to see Mint Mobile carve $200 off the phone when you bundle the purchase with one year of the Unlimited plan. Your T-Mobile-powered wireless will also drop to just $180, which is like getting a 50% discount for a full year!

What is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a T-Mobile-powered MVNO carrier that specializes in selling wireless service in bulk. Customers pay for their wireless in 3, 6, and 12-month increments of time and enjoy benefits like 5G access, free mobile hotspots, and more. The simple buy-in-bulk structure is accompanied by four straightforward plan options, ranging from 5GB to Unlimited data. 

Mint is easily one of our favorite prepaid carriers, but if you're on the fence, there's a no-hassle free trial that lets you explore the service for a week without interfering with your existing phone plan. If you're sick of your current wireless carrier, why not give it a shot?

Patrick Farmer
Patrick Farmer
eCommerce Editor

After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child. 

