My favorite Google Pixel 9 deal of all time just got even better — but there's a small problem

I've written about dozens of Google Pixel 9 deals since the flagship series was revealed last year, but Mint Mobile's offers have consistently been some of the most impressive. Buy the base model Pixel 9 through the MVNO with one year of the Unlimited plan, for instance, and you'll get over 50% slashed off the phone and an additional year of wireless for 100% free.

In other words, you're getting two full years of T-Mobile-powered wireless AND a top-rated Android phone for $80 less than it would cost to simply buy the device unlocked. You could even make the purchase through Affirm to pay $30 per month for the phone-and-service bundle. Compare that to your current phone bill and tell me it isn't good.

💲BOGO wireless💲 Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $359, plus BOGO year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile Order the Google Pixel 9 through Mint Mobile with one year of the Unlimited plan and you'll score $440 off the phone and an extra year of wireless at no additional cost. No trade-in required and no confusing contract to worry about. Not sold on the Pixel flagship? Mint is also running an identical deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup!

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an AI-powered flagship phone with great performance and years of software support; you live in an area with solid T-Mobile coverage and are looking to save money on your phone plan.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to commit to two years of a single data plan; you'd rather find a straight discount or trade-in opportunity on an unlocked phone; you need a phone that's great for mobile gaming.

The Google Pixel 9 has received rave reviews since it was revealed (alongside its Pro siblings) last August. The flagship boasts a powerful Tensor G4 chipset with 12GB of RAM, excellent camera tech, and a gorgeous 6.3-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. You'll also enjoy seven years of OS/security upgrades and all of the latest AI-boosted software features straight out of the box.

In addition, the Unlimited plan from Mint Mobile provides unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's legendary 5G network, plus you'll get a mobile hotspot and free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If this Mint Mobile deal sounds familiar, it's probably because it's very similar to a promo that the carrier was running on the Pixel 9 earlier this year. The difference is that the old offer was only slashing $400 off the phone and 50% off one year of wireless, instead of the BOGO deal we're seeing today. Both offers are exceptional, but having my phone bill covered for a year sounds too good to pass up.

The problem is that some folks may not want to commit to a single data plan for two years. If you're not ready to completely switch to Mint for your wireless needs, maybe give the 7-day free trial a spin. You can run this sample version alongside your current data plan for a week with no interruptions, and the Pixel 9 deal above should still be around when the trial is up. Just don't wait too long!