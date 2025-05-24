Get $200 off Android Central's 2024 phone of the year this weekend only

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the definition of a Goldilocks in the Pixel 9 lineup. It's the perfect small size of the smaller Pixel 9 but keeps all the important spec boost of the larger Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, all at a price somewhere in the middle. Now, thanks to this excellent Memorial Day weekend sale, the Pixel 9 Pro is $200 off its normal price!

That brings it down to the regular price of the entry-level model in the series, the Google Pixel 9, meaning you're getting the Pro model for the...amateur?...price. The Pixel 9 Pro features a more powerful camera system, including a 48MP 5x optical zoom camera for superior zoom quality. Plus, the selfie camera features 4x the resolution of the base Pixel 9's front-facing camera.

It's also got 30% more RAM than the Pixel 9, as well, ensuring that any future Gemini features won't be missing because of low specs, something that happened with the base Pixel 8 model.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: $999.00 $799 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro strikes a perfect middle ground, with the nicer size of the smaller Pixel 9, all while featuring the better specs of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Even better, this sale makes the Pixel 9 Pro the same price as the entry-level Pixel 9, making it an easy choice this Memorial Day. Price comparison: Best Buy - $799 | Google Store - $999

✅Recommended if: you take lots of pictures of your pets or kids, you enjoy having the latest Android updates first, or you love using Gemini and want exclusive features.

❌Skip this deal if: you need the best performance for gaming, you want a phone with ultra-fast charging speeds, or you're sensitive to displays with PWM dimming.

While it's pretty easy to recommend the base Pixel 9 to most people, getting the Pixel 9 Pro at that phone's lower price makes this a no-brainer. Google started shipping the Pro models of its phones with extra features that the non-Pro models will never get, like a pro camera mode with manual adjustment options, Night Sight Video with Video Boost, Super Res Zoom Video, and Zoom Enhance capabilities. It's also got a better display for anyone who isn't PWM sensitive.

Why the Pixel 9 Pro is the best choice

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We picked the Google Pixel 9 Pro as our 2024 phone of the year because it felt like a company finally prioritized users' desire for a more manageable phone size without sacrificing the features or power that people buy the bigger phones for. It's a seriously impressive piece of engineering, and it's the exact same size as the regular Pixel 9 despite housing all the advanced features of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

It's also got all the software smarts and extras of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, something smaller Pixel phones have been lacking for years. Google typically outfitted the bigger phones with more and better cameras, more RAM, and sometimes exclusive features like the temperature sensor, but this time the compact Pixel 9 Pro got everything, and it's incredible because of it.

But let's be fair, sometimes you just want a bigger phone. In that case, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is at its lowest price ever right now and is just $100 more than the Pixel 9 Pro's sale price. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a larger screen and a larger battery, plus the fastest charging speed on any Pixel to date.

In 30 minutes with a 45W USB-C charger, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will get a roughly 70% charge, while the Pixel 9 Pro will only hit around 55% in that same time frame with the same charger. For some people these three things — bigger screen, bigger battery, and faster charging — will be enough to justify the $100 price difference. For me, however, I'd rather stick with the Pixel 9 Pro, save the cash, and admire its small, sleek design.