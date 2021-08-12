Best USB-C charger 2022: Fastest phone chargers for Android and iPhone
My phone is my life: my music, notifications, and endless distractions are all controlled through my favorite Android phone. While phone batteries get better every year, there's no denying that we all start feeling that creeping anxiety whenever that little percentage in the status bar drops below 30%. So whether you lost your old charger, it finally died after one too many yanks on the cord, or you just need an extra to ensure that you're never stranded with a dead phone, these USB-C Power Delivery chargers are the best phone chargers for charging at home, at work, or any errant coffee bar you find yourself holed up in while that storm passes.
Anker Nano 20W
Anker upgraded the Nano to support the iPhone 12's 9V/2.22A profile, meaning it'll also give max speed when you plug your MagSafe charger in it too. I wish the prongs were foldable like Aukey's, but at least this is still a nice small charger, and it comes in four colors, including mint green and a super-cute lavender.
Aukey Minima 20W
Aukey has newer versions based on the Omnia line, but they're either bigger or lack folding prongs, which means the Minima is still the one to beat. Want a perfectly pocket-friendly charger for your purse, pocket, or gear bag? This one's for you!
RAVPower 30W PD Pioneer Wall Charger
While this charger is, admittedly, a bit bigger than the first two, the USB-C port supports Samsung's 25W specific profile and iPhone 12's 20W specific profile. There's also a USB-A port for charging extra accessories at the same time, meaning that if you need to charge a phone and smartwatch on your nightstand, this covers all your needs.
Samsung 25W Travel Adapter
This is the charger that came in the box with the S10 series, S20 series, and Note 10/20 series, but since it doesn't come with the Galaxy S21 — or if you just need another one to keep in the office or the living room — Samsung has lowered the price of its charger, so it's easier to buy spares. It also comes with a 3-foot cable.
Nekmit 30W 2-Port Wall Charger
Need a wall charger for an area with really tight clearance, like between a nightstand and the wall? Nekmit's sleek charger will fit back there easily, and it has both USB-C and USB-A ports.
OnePlus Warp Charge 65
If you have a OnePlus phone, you can use regular Power Delivery chargers, but you'll see your fastest speeds when using one of OnePlus's special chargers. The Warp Charge standard is based on higher amperage, which needs extra precautions hardware-wise.
Baseus 65W PD Fast Charging 3-Port Wall Charger
This charging bundle includes a multi-port 65W Power Delivery charger and a USB-C cable, everything you need to charge your Chromebook, laptop, tablet, and phone in one compact, easy-to-carry package. As a PPS-enabled charger, it supports both Samsung and Pixel's fast-charging protocols for full adaptability.
Aukey Omnia 65W
This is one of our favorite multiport chargers: 65W is enough to easily charge a laptop and a phone simultaneously, and you can either get a USB-C + USB-A version or a model with two USB-C ports. The USB-A version is less expensive, but not as futureproof.
Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Desktop Charger
This is a hybrid between those big bulky desktop charging stations and slimmer, smaller wall chargers. You get two USB-C ports — 18W for phones and 45W for laptops — and two USB-A ports for smaller or older accessories that don't support PD.
Single port or multi-port: How to pick the best phone charger
There's a lot of features and priorities to try and juggle when picking a new phone charger, but here's the easiest way to narrow down your search quickly: how many devices do you need to charge at one time? If all you need is something to plug your phone into the wall, you can grab yourself the Anker Nano or Aukey Minima and get on with your day. Both are super-small and durable, and they should last you through at least two phones so long as you don't yeet 'em out a window or step on one accidentally. Anker has color choices, and Aukey has folding prongs, so both are winners.
But what about if you consistently need to charge your phone and your laptop? What if you need to charge your phone and your smartwatch? Any music addicts like me who need to re-charge their earbuds every night? That's where a great dual-port charger changes the game and makes a little extra investment upfront pay off so well long term. The Baseus 65W 3-Port charger is the perfect charger duo for keeping all your gear topped off wherever life takes you. I'm partial to the dual USB-C charger because Power Delivery is the future. Still, there's also a USB-C and USB-A variant for those who need a USB-A port in their lives still for older peripherals and accessories that don't support Power Delivery charging (like my favorite headphones).
While you're expanding your charging collection, consider that a wall charger can't do you any good if there's nowhere to plug in while you're walking around a theme park or stuck in economy on a cross-country flight. Instead, a good power bank is the perfect companion to your new wall charger, and reliable USB-C power banks have never been more affordable.
