Best USB-C charger 2022: Fastest phone chargers for Android and iPhone

My phone is my life: my music, notifications, and endless distractions are all controlled through my favorite Android phone. While phone batteries get better every year, there's no denying that we all start feeling that creeping anxiety whenever that little percentage in the status bar drops below 30%. So whether you lost your old charger, it finally died after one too many yanks on the cord, or you just need an extra to ensure that you're never stranded with a dead phone, these USB-C Power Delivery chargers are the best phone chargers for charging at home, at work, or any errant coffee bar you find yourself holed up in while that storm passes.

Single port or multi-port: How to pick the best phone charger

There's a lot of features and priorities to try and juggle when picking a new phone charger, but here's the easiest way to narrow down your search quickly: how many devices do you need to charge at one time? If all you need is something to plug your phone into the wall, you can grab yourself the Anker Nano or Aukey Minima and get on with your day. Both are super-small and durable, and they should last you through at least two phones so long as you don't yeet 'em out a window or step on one accidentally. Anker has color choices, and Aukey has folding prongs, so both are winners.

But what about if you consistently need to charge your phone and your laptop? What if you need to charge your phone and your smartwatch? Any music addicts like me who need to re-charge their earbuds every night? That's where a great dual-port charger changes the game and makes a little extra investment upfront pay off so well long term. The Baseus 65W 3-Port charger is the perfect charger duo for keeping all your gear topped off wherever life takes you. I'm partial to the dual USB-C charger because Power Delivery is the future. Still, there's also a USB-C and USB-A variant for those who need a USB-A port in their lives still for older peripherals and accessories that don't support Power Delivery charging (like my favorite headphones).

While you're expanding your charging collection, consider that a wall charger can't do you any good if there's nowhere to plug in while you're walking around a theme park or stuck in economy on a cross-country flight. Instead, a good power bank is the perfect companion to your new wall charger, and reliable USB-C power banks have never been more affordable.