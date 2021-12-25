Best USB-C cables Android Central 2021

Because USB-C Power Delivery allows for higher charging speeds, when you're using the best USB-C charger, you should trust your devices to only the best USB-C cables because when they break, they can fry your device or start a fire. Back in the early days, you had to be extra sure your cables were adequately made, but these days USB-C cables have reached a safe, stable standard (for the most part). So whether you need a USB-A port on the other end or you've gone full USB-C to USB-C, there are great, safe USB-C cables to be had out there without spending an arm and a leg!

Best USB-C to USB-C cables

Watch your generations when buying USB-C cables

It's hard to go wrong with an Anker cable like the Powerline II, but the carrying case that the 6ft Powerline+ comes with is beneficial in keeping your cables tidy in your gear bag. The Powerline+ is still USB 3.1 Gen 1, and it does charge the best Chromebooks at full speed. As USB-C becomes the industry standard, having a durable cable you can use for everything is more than convenient. It's an investment.

USB 3.1 Gen 1/Gen 2 isn't the end-all-be-all of C-to-C cables. After all, short of outputting 4K video or charging a laptop, it's more than most users need. So if all you need a USB-C cable for is to charge your phone, you can save a few bucks by opting for a USB 2.0 charging cable like the WiRoTech with its many color options.

Best USB-C to USB-A cables

While C-to-A doesn't offer nearly the speeds C-to-C Power Delivery 3.0 does, Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 is nothing to overlook. More importantly, most computers and chargers we already own have USB-A ports but might not have USB-C ports, so it's worth keeping some C-to-A cables around, especially if you own a phone by OnePlus or Oppo whose fast-chargers use USB-A ports.

One for everything : Volutz Equilibrium Series USB Type C (5-Pack) Staff Pick This five-pack of cables from Volutz are not only very durable, but you'll also have different lengths for just the right situation. Thanks to its brightly colored ends, finding the cable at the bottom of a bag or behind a dresser is even easier. $20 at Amazon Durable and quick : RAMPOW USB-A to USB-C This two-pack of 6.5-foot cables can charge your phone quickly, and the double-braided nylon sheathing should help keep the cable from snagging during day-to-day use. From $12 at Amazon Long lasting : Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A Available in 3 and 6-foot lengths, Powerline+ cables should last until you migrate from USB-C to USB-A chargers in the next few years. From $16 at Amazon Best for OnePlus : Jelanry USB-A to USB-C 2-pack If you want a cable that will work with the Warp Charger your OnePlus phone came with, you have to grab this two-pack of snazzy red cables. $10 at Amazon Colorful and reliable : Monoprice Palette Series Cable Monoprice makes electronic accessories of every shape and size, and its USB-C cables come in eight colors, ranging from 6 inches to 6 feet in length. From $11 at Amazon All the right angles : UGREEN USB C Cable 90 Degree Type C Cable This USB-A to USB-C cable is right-angled on both ends, double-braided nylon in the middle, and all awesome. Right-angle cables are great in the car or on the go, with lengths from 1.5ft to 10ft. From $9 at Amazon

Buy USB-C cables that last — USB-A is on its way out

USB-C to USB-A cables are getting safer these days — though noncompliant cables still slip through from time to time — and it's hard to go wrong with any of the cables listed above. However, I'm partial to the Volutz 5-pack with its multiple lengths and spares, as this is a bundle you can buy and probably never have to repurchase a C-to-A cable unless you lose cables once a month or your dog gets into them.

If you just need one, it's hard to beat the value of the Monoprice Palette Series, and after all, life's too short for boring tech, so get yourself a colorful cable that's easy to spot in your gear bag.

What you need to know before buying a USB-C cable