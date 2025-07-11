You NEED to grab these Anker deals under $18 to solve your charging woes before Prime Day ends

No one likes spending money on chargers. I get it — a new phone deal or a fantastic smartwatch deal is a lot more exciting than a cable or a power brick. The fact of the matter is, investing a tiny bit of cash into a stellar charging ecosystem can result in big quality-of-life improvements. If you don't have quality chargers and cables, you're probably not making the most of your flagship tech products.

Luckily, as Amazon Prime Day winds down, there are still deals that let you build out a fantastic charging portfolio on a budget. I've put together a list of four Anker products that'll help you do just that. Some are priced as low as under $6, while the most expensive charger in this roundup is only $17.99.

If you're someone that rolls their eyes at buying new chargers or hates overpaying for unnecessary junk, this is the practical list of Prime Day charging deals you need to jump on — all from popular charging brand Anker.

Anker Nano USB-C power adapter

Everything starts with a power adapter. If the wall adapter plugging into your outlet doesn't support a fast charging speed, nothing else matters. The Anker Nano 3 can deliver 30W fast charging, and considering its small size, that's wildly impressive. Foldable wall prongs mean you can easily throw the Nano 3 in a bag or pocket without issue.

I've been using Anker Nano chargers for years, and have convinced a few friends and family members to switch to them. After they gave Anker Nano a shot, they didn't want to use any other wall charger. You can pick one up for only $12 on Prime Day.

Anker Nano 3: $19.99 $12.29 at Amazon The Anker Nano 3 should be the default USB-C wall adapter. It supports 30W fast charging and features a compact design with foldable prongs. This is an instant upgrade for daily use and travel charging.

Anker USB-C to USB-C cable

Next, you'll need a cable to plug into that power adapter. In 2025, most of your gear is going to be using USB-C, so these braided USB-C to USB-C cables from Anker are the perfect pick. They're durable and support 60W fast charging speeds — enough to make the most of the Anker Nano 3 charger and future upgrades.

You can get two, three-foot-long USB-C to USB-C cables for under $6 on Prime Day. That's less than $3 per cable, which is honestly insane.

Anker USB-C to USB-C cable (2PK): $7.99 $5.99 at Amazon After double-checking the price, I can confirm it's real: you can get TWO braided USB-C cables supporting 60W charging for only $6. You can never have enough charging cables, so EVERYONE should be picking up this Anker deal before it runs out.

Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand

I love MagSafe and Qi2 chargers as much as the next person, but for Android users, they come with a hassle. You need the right case or a third-party sticker ring to get the best experience. That's why the Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand is the perfect option for people that want to go back to simpler times. It does the work of propping your phone up with a built-in stand, and it supports multiple orientations.

While a typical Qi2 charger could cost upwards of $100, this Anker wireless charging stand is under $14 for Prime Day.

Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand: $15.98 $13.58 at Amazon Qi2, MagSafe, yada yada. This basic wireless charging stand from Anker will work with almost any phone and deliver 10W charging, perfect for a desk or nightstand.

Anker PowerCore 10K power bank

Finally, this list wouldn't be complete without a power bank. If you're on a budget, you should be looking for an affordable and compact option that can fully charge your phone at least once. That perfectly sums up the Anker PowerCore 10K, which has a 10,000mAh capacity and three USB ports.

You can snag the Anker PowerCore 10K for under $18 while Prime Day savings last.

Anker PowerCore 10K: $25.99 $17.99 at Amazon Round out your charging portfolio with a slim and capable power bank. This 10,000mAh battery pack from Anker has enough juice to charge up your favorite smartphone at least once over, and then some.

You don't need to buy all the charging accessories on this list, but if you do, you'll be spending less than $50 for everything thanks to last-minute Prime Day deals. That's a 30W power adapter, two 60W charging cables, a 10W wireless charging stand, and a 10,000mAh power bank for under $50. By taking advantage of these offers, you can completely overhaul your power and charging setup on a budget.