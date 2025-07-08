Thanks to several leaks, it's a poorly kept secret that Samsung may launch a new Galaxy Watch Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, possibly with some upgrades and new colors. But this new model will probably cost the same as the current model ($649). Unless you're flush with cash, you should probably use Amazon Prime Day to buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) for $324.99 ($325 off!) while it's still available.

Once the alleged 2025 model launches, Samsung may remove the current Watch Ultra from store shelves to prevent cannibalizing its sales with the old version. But for now, it's clearing out all the remaining stock it has, and I doubt the price will fall any lower than this all-time low.

Considering the 1.5-inch Galaxy Watch 8 will probably cost $330 or more — plus an additional $50 for cellular — getting the Watch Ultra LTE for the same price is a pretty epic upgrade. Even if it's one generation behind, it'll continue to get updates for years, retaining its value.

Save 50% Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $324.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch Ultra has been discounted for some time on Amazon, but never this low, and it was frequently only available from third-party resellers. It's also full price on other retailers like Best Buy. In other words, this is a rare opportunity to grab the best premium Android smartwatch available for half off, and there's no way to know how long stock will last.

✅Recommended if: You want three-day battery life, a 3,000-nit AMOLED display with sapphire glass, a rugged titanium case, the latest Samsung BioSensor with accurate health data, and software and security updates through 2028.

❌Skip this deal if: You prefer a lighter design to longer battery life, or would rather save even more on the Galaxy Watch 7 at $159 (47% off).

Having reviewed the Galaxy Watch Ultra, I found that its extra weight took some time to adjust to, but I accepted this trade-off for the extra day or two of battery life. If you dislike having to charge your smartwatch daily, the Ultra will spare you that annoyance, giving you more leeway for workouts or frequent Gemini commands.

It's one of the best Android watches, but it was always hard to recommend it to people with such a high price! That's what makes this deal a rare opportunity for frugal shoppers to get the premium Samsung watch experience for the next few years, without paying a premium.

According to this leak, the new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) will have the same Exynos processor and 2GB of RAM as the 2024 model. It won't be exactly the same, and the new model should get the latest software from One UI 8 Watch months in advance. But if you can wait for new AI features for a few months, you can save hundreds of dollars now.