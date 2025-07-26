San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and Google is back with another fun experience for attendees. Last year, the company had a whole Ferris wheel setup, but this time around, the experience is much more immersive, thanks to a collaboration with Monopoly Go! and Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which hits theaters on July 25.

Visitors will be able to take their first steps into the Google Play Rewards Lab, with unique experiences related to each of the members of the Fantastic Four. However, Google also has some rewards for members who aren't able to experience the Rewards Lab in person.

Taking your first steps

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Google Play Rewards Lab was all about letting you experience what it's like to be a member of the Fantastic Four. You step onto a conveyor belt that leads you into each of the four pods with four very different experiences.

The first experience was inside the Stretch pod, after Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. Here, you get to play a game where you try to catch Play Store rewards points utilizing touch pads to control Mister Fantastic's stretched arms. The goal is to score a certain number of points within a given time.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The second pod is perhaps my favorite, and it's the Force Field pod. Here, you can hone your inner Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman, who is able to create and manipulate force fields.

This pod won't let you turn invisible, but it will let you manipulate a display of cascading lights with your hands. The lights change colors and move in response to your hands, allowing you to create a variety of figures and images.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The third pod is the Strength pod, which is probably my second favorite area. Here, you can have your own Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, moment and clobber the floor with your feet. You can team up with a few other people to stomp on the digital display on the floor from four different corners of the room, which will crumble beneath your feet to reveal a rather cool (and somewhat disorienting) display.

There are several levels to complete, which means smashing through a few surfaces. Once you smash through enough of the floor, you'll be rewarded with a special honor for saving the day.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Finally, the last pod was the Fire pod for the fiery Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch. Here, you can "flame on" and become the Human Torch by shooting a video of yourself flying in the air. Your video will be inserted into a clip from the new film, which you can then preview and even send to yourself to share with your friends or on social media.

You can see my video below:

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

You can stop by the Rewards Lab outside the San Diego Convention Center starting July 24, and you'll even get prioritized entry and other rewards if you're a Google Play Points member.

Perks for everyone

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If you're unable to attend San Diego Comic-Con for the full experience, don't worry, because Google is offering everyone a chance to get in on some rewards. Thanks to the collaboration with Monopoly Go!, players can grab a limited-edition Fantastic Four in-game rewards in the form of an exclusive The Thing Tea Emoji for U.S. players. This can be added to their showrooms, and users can also use it to react to other players.

Furthermore, Google is letting Play Points members redeem their points for other exclusives, such as a Fantastic Four Fan Pack, an enamel The Thing pin, a signed comic book, and even a Citizen watch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Google's Four Days of Fantastic Rewards is available from July 24 to 27, while the exclusive in-game Monopoly Go! reward will be available until August 4, which you can redeem over on the Play Store.