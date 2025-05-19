There's never a shortage of upcoming Meta Quest games, but every now and then, you get a few that really stick out. Veteran developers and VR publisher Creature just debuted a trio of brand new games in its Creature Feature showcase on IGN, plus a handful of other titles that you will be looking forward to once you see them.

While most of these games are VR-only, two of them are also making their debut on non-VR systems in the very near future. But all of them are playable on the Meta Quest 3 and the Meta Quest 3S, which means all you'll need to do is wishlist these and get excited for the future!

Adepts Arena

Adepts Arena Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Seemingly, everyone loves the Nintendo classic Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoon series, and Adepts banks on that feeling of nostalgia and elemental charm to immediately draw players into its gorgeous world. But you won't be The Avatar in this game. Rather, you're a powerful Earth Adept soldier who can unearth the rocks all around them in martial combat.

As you progress through the story, you'll unlock new powers as you achieve mastery over your earth powers. Adepts Arena is a single-player adventure, despite what the name might imply, so no PvP earthbending action just yet.

This one is debuting on the Meta Quest in VR (obviously), but is also going to be available on Steam with VR and flat screen support. Non-VR Steam gamers will control it like a traditional FPS, while VR gamers are treated to an immersive, active martial arts-style simulation. If you've ever wanted to weave the ways of the Earth Benders from Avatar, this is looking to be your best bet when it hopefully debuts later this year!

Deadly Delivery

Deadly Delivery - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Next up is a multiplayer-focused co-op horror game that'll keep you running as fast as possible through haunted mines in an effort to try to deliver as many packages as possible. You and up to three other human-controlled goblins will take on dangerous shifts to deliver packages come Hell or high water. Hey, no one said being a Prime delivery person was easy!

Of course, things aren't as straightforward as delving down and dropping packages at doorsteps. Traps are laid along the way to prevent intruders of all kinds, and not all goblins are the nice kind, either. This is the game I'm most excited about in the whole showcase, as I'm just imagining all the fun I'll be having with friends on a Friday evening.

Check out the Meta Quest page for more info.

Crossings

Crossings | Announcement Trailer | Wishlist Today | Play Demo in Steam Next Fest - YouTube Watch On

Dungeons of Eternity is one of my favorite VR games of all time, but wouldn't it be nice to get a change of scenery every once in a while? Crossings, a new game by the folks who brought us the Budget Cuts series — some of the best Quest games ever — are back with a new co-op action-adventure roguelite that'll test your skills with the blade in a way I've only ever seen from the VR classic Until You Fall.

As you'd expect from a roguelite, each level and area is procedurally generated to deliver a new experience every time. Unlike most roguelites, however, your only goal isn't just to become stronger. In Crossings, you'll delve into a story of the Norse afterlife, finding hidden stories and rebuilding the memory of your lost village. In essence, it sounds more like a mix of Hades' story-heavy quest and the near-storyless world of Dungeons of Eternity rolled into one title.

Crossings can be played single-player or with friends, ensuring that you can enjoy the game even if your friends aren't available. A demo is coming to Steam Next Fest in June with a full release on Steam and Meta Quest later this year.

Wordbound

Wordbound - Mixed Reality Puzzle Game (feat. The Pineapple Guy 🍍😎) [Official Teaser] - YouTube Watch On

Have you ever thought about how you could make the word "rose" from the word "rooster?" Or maybe turning the word "pineapple" into two different words, "apple" and "pen?" It's these strange questions that keep us up at night that led to the creation of Wordbound, a fantastic new mixed reality word game coming soon to the Meta Quest platform.

Each level features a visual puzzle that needs to be solved by deconstructing the available objects into their letters, then rearranging them into the solution object. In one scene, a bowl of three apples needs a fourth to be full, so you deconstruct a plane and a pig, sort the letters, then smash them together to make an apple. It's a brilliant concept that can be played entirely one-handed, so you can wake up and chill with a great brain starter.

A different Star Wars maestro

MAY THE CULTURE BE WITH YOU, MAESTRO💫 - YouTube Watch On

John Williams might be the person you think of as the "Star Wars maestro," but a new Maestro in town might just be a Duel of the Fates you've always wanted. That's right, Star Wars is coming to Maestro, one of my favorite VR rhythm games of all time, and the DLC includes none other than the Duel of the Fates track by John Williams, plus a new environment and even a cool little lightsaber baton to conduct with.

It'll be available on June 20 when the game also launches on PSVR 2 for the first time.

Laser dancing, prisons, starships, and more

Creature Feature 2025 Livestream - YouTube Watch On

Check out the full Creature Feature Showcase above to see everything else that was announced, including an updated release date for Laser Dance, preorder discounts on Prison Boss Prohibition, the latest Light Brigade update, and news about Thrasher coming to flat screen systems.

And you can't forget about Starship Home, which debuted last Fall and remains one of the coolest, most convincing mixed reality games you can play today. Creature is launching a vinyl soundtrack from the game soon, letting you chill out to the vaporwave tunes after you've landed your starship.