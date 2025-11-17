Deals
Where can I find the best Android deals?
The best place to find Android deals would be through retailers like Amazon or through your wireless carrier. Traditional stores may offer solid discounts on unlocked devices, particularly during major sale events like Black Friday or Prime Day, while carrier deals will generally come with some fine print attached. On the bright side, buying a phone through your wireless provider could get you an extremely cheap (or even free) device if you play your cards right. Just be sure to read through the fine print before you commit.
What's the best time of year to buy a new phone?
The best time to buy a new phone would be around the holidays or during major sale events, such as Amazon Prime Day. It's also a good idea to look for preorder deals when a new phone is first announced, particularly if you're looking for a trade-in opportunity or a discount through your wireless carrier. As a general rule of thumb, keep an eye out for major sale events around Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and back-to-school season, alongside holidays like the 4th of July and Memorial Day in the United States.
Latest about Deals
Surprise! The Meta Quest deals have landed, but what does that mean for the upcoming Black Friday sales?
By Patrick Farmer published
Game on Black Friday is swiftly approaching, but you can already save big on some of our favorite VR headsets.
The Meta Quest 3S is now as cheap as the GameCube when it launched back in 2001
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Way back machine This early Black Friday Meta Quest 3S deal brings the price down to $199, and several other Meta Quest 3S deals are packing in tons of value.
It's real! Bose QuietComfort headphones just scored a whopping $160 discount during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale
By Zachary David published
Time 2 Go Wireless The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones feature ANC, long battery life, and now, a $200 price tag.
The Pros and cons of a 'Free Phone' deal
By Jerry Hildenbrand published
Should you or shouldn't you? Black Friday means deals, but some of them have strings attached. Are they worth it?
This next generation haptic vest just got its first discount ahead of Black Friday, and that means there's no point in waiting to grab one
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Early Black Friday The Woojer Vest 4 is already $50 despite not even being a month old, something we can happily owe to an early Black Friday sale.
Garmin's best beginner watch for everyday people just returned to its all-time low, days before Black Friday
By Michael L Hicks published
Early BF deals If you want to swap to Garmin for your gym workouts but are intimidated by the high prices, the $50-off Vivoactive 6 is your best starting point.
Last chance! Ditch YouTube TV and score over 20% off Hulu's streaming bundle (before it's too late)
By Patrick Farmer published
Hurry! One of the best streaming deals of the year (courtesy of Hulu) is set to expire on November 18th, well before the Black Friday sales are expected to go live.
Brace yourselves - Walmart's Black Friday sale is LIVE, and I'm rounding up the absolute best deals for Android users
By Patrick Farmer published
It's time Walmart's Black Friday sale has kicked off two weeks before the official event, and I'm gathering all of the best Android deals so you don't have to go searching.
COROS just dropped the price of two great running watches — here's how to pick the best one before Black Friday
By Michael L Hicks published
Reduced running These two fitness watches were already affordable for what they offered; now they're even cheaper, thanks to the new COROS PACE 4 launch.
Black Friday comes early for Verizon users - see all the best deals of November 2025
By Patrick Farmer last updated
Deals Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
Now's your chance to save some money on my favorite Chromebook ahead of Black Friday
By Andrew Myrick published
My favorite Chromebook Looking for a beast of a Chromebook but want to save a few bucks? The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is on sale for a limited time, and you don't even have to wait for Black Friday.
Mint Mobile's Black Friday sale includes 50% OFF all Unlimited plans - I'm not joking
By Patrick Farmer published
Unbelievable! Looking for a new phone plan this holiday season? Mint Mobile's Black Friday deal will give you a full year of the Unlimited plan for only $15 per month.
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is carving over 50% OFF this 15.6-inch Acer Chromebook
By Zachary David published
Cheap Laptop Bundle Weeks before Black Friday, Best Buy is already slashing over 50% OFF this Chromebook starter kit.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE hit an all-time low, but is the Pixel Watch 4 LTE a better fit?
By Michael L Hicks published
Early BF deals You can basically get the Classic LTE upgrade for the same price as the Bluetooth model on Amazon, making it cheaper than the Pixel Watch 4 45mm LTE.
Amazon launches Black Friday early with a bounty of fresh Android deals - see the TOP 10 picks that I would buy right now
By Patrick Farmer last updated
Fire deals Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday festivities early with a number of outstanding deals on Android tech.
No way! This 2023 Motorola phone was absolutely iconic, and now it's 50% OFF ahead of Black Friday
By Zachary David published
Old Phone, New Price Motorola came out swinging with the release of its 2023 Edge Plus, and it still holds up today.
Stop the search: these are the 10 BEST Samsung Galaxy deals of Black Friday (so far)
By Patrick Farmer last updated
Go big Black Friday is swiftly approaching, but there are already plenty of Samsung deals worth checking out today.
Yes, Verizon will really give you a FREE Samsung phone, smartwatch, and tablet for Black Friday — so what's the catch?
By Patrick Farmer published
Free for real Just in time for Black Friday, Verizon has launched a deal that could get you a free phone, smartwatch, AND tablet in one fell swoop. Here's how it works.
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is a midrange masterpiece, and it just scored a record discount for Black Friday
By Zachary David published
Stylus In Style The Motorola Moto G Stylus boasts a nice stylus, a pOLED screen, a good camera set, and a fair price tag.
