Where can I find the best Android deals?

The best place to find Android deals would be through retailers like Amazon or through your wireless carrier. Traditional stores may offer solid discounts on unlocked devices, particularly during major sale events like Black Friday or Prime Day, while carrier deals will generally come with some fine print attached. On the bright side, buying a phone through your wireless provider could get you an extremely cheap (or even free) device if you play your cards right. Just be sure to read through the fine print before you commit.

What's the best time of year to buy a new phone?

The best time to buy a new phone would be around the holidays or during major sale events, such as Amazon Prime Day. It's also a good idea to look for preorder deals when a new phone is first announced, particularly if you're looking for a trade-in opportunity or a discount through your wireless carrier. As a general rule of thumb, keep an eye out for major sale events around Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and back-to-school season, alongside holidays like the 4th of July and Memorial Day in the United States.