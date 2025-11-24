Black Friday week has taken over, with enticing deals on all sorts of tech items, from smartphones to AI glasses. Have you purchased anything? Do you have your eye on a particular item? Let us know what tech products you plan to or have already bought
Let us know what Black Friday tech deals you're most interested in!
Black Friday is in full force. The annual shopping event evolved from a day to a weekend, and has now become an entire week. For many of us, that's a good thing; it means those pricey tech products we've been eyeing all year or for the past couple of months are finally getting welcome discounts, and we now have more time to sift through all the deals before prices go up again.
We've been pretty impressed with many of the Black Friday tech deals we've seen already. That said, we're curious about what you, as a reader and consumer, are most interested in purchasing. Is your eye on a new smartphone like the Pixel 10 Pro? Are you finally gonna pull the trigger on a foldable now that it's a bit more pocket-friendly? Or maybe you want something cheaper, like a tablet, headphones, or a wireless charger.
Select up to three options below:
We have the best deals for you
On the plus side, you don't have to look very far for the best tech deals. Here at Android Central, we've curated some handy hubs for you to help find what you need quickly and efficiently.
Our Google Pixel Black Friday hub has everything you need from the new Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 to the Pixel Tablet and more. We also have a Samsung Black Friday hub for the best Galaxy devices and a Motorola Black Friday hub for deals on the Razr and more.
You should also be sure to check out our collections for great, affordable items to pair with your new device. Our OnePlus 13 and Google Pixel collections will provide you with what you need to get the most out of your new phone, while our Meta Quest starter kit will help you take your VR experience to the next level.
In the meantime, be sure to vote in our poll above and drop a comment below to let us know what, if anything, you've purchased or are looking forward to getting while Black Friday deals are still hot!
Black Friday 2025 - quick links
- Best Buy: up to 60% off Chromebooks, Android phones, and more
- Amazon: early discounts on headphones, smart home tech
- Walmart: early price drops on ASUS laptops, locked phones
- Samsung: new Galaxy XR headset, trade-in opportunities
- Verizon: free phones with new line, trade-in
- T-Mobile: free Galaxy phones, $300 back w/ 5G Home Internet
- Mint Mobile: 50% off Pixel 10, BOGO Unlimited plans
- AT&T: get a free Z Flip 7 with trade-in, new line
More Black Friday coverage
- The best Google Pixel deals of Black Friday
- The best Samsung deals of Black Friday
- The best Motorola deals of Black Friday
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Derrek is the managing editor of Android Central, helping to guide the site's editorial content and direction to reach and resonate with readers, old and new, who are just as passionate about tech as we are. He's been obsessed with mobile technology since he was 12, when he discovered the Nokia N90, and his love of flip phones and new form factors continues to this day. As a fitness enthusiast, he has always been curious about the intersection of tech and fitness. When he's not working, he's probably working out.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.