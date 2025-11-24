Black Friday week has taken over, with enticing deals on all sorts of tech items, from smartphones to AI glasses. Have you purchased anything? Do you have your eye on a particular item? Let us know what tech products you plan to or have already bought

Black Friday is in full force. The annual shopping event evolved from a day to a weekend, and has now become an entire week. For many of us, that's a good thing; it means those pricey tech products we've been eyeing all year or for the past couple of months are finally getting welcome discounts, and we now have more time to sift through all the deals before prices go up again.

We've been pretty impressed with many of the Black Friday tech deals we've seen already. That said, we're curious about what you, as a reader and consumer, are most interested in purchasing. Is your eye on a new smartphone like the Pixel 10 Pro? Are you finally gonna pull the trigger on a foldable now that it's a bit more pocket-friendly? Or maybe you want something cheaper, like a tablet, headphones, or a wireless charger.

Select up to three options below:

We have the best deals for you

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On the plus side, you don't have to look very far for the best tech deals. Here at Android Central, we've curated some handy hubs for you to help find what you need quickly and efficiently.

Our Google Pixel Black Friday hub has everything you need from the new Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 to the Pixel Tablet and more. We also have a Samsung Black Friday hub for the best Galaxy devices and a Motorola Black Friday hub for deals on the Razr and more.

You should also be sure to check out our collections for great, affordable items to pair with your new device. Our OnePlus 13 and Google Pixel collections will provide you with what you need to get the most out of your new phone, while our Meta Quest starter kit will help you take your VR experience to the next level.

In the meantime, be sure to vote in our poll above and drop a comment below to let us know what, if anything, you've purchased or are looking forward to getting while Black Friday deals are still hot!