Android Central's Best of 2025: Apps and Services

My favorite part of a phone is not just what it can do, but the services that power it. This year, we used plenty of services, and we all agree the winners are truly deserving of their awards!

From music streaming and video streaming services, to the best Android app and best Android game, here are our winners! Congratulations to all, you made our phones so much more fun to use, and we are very grateful.

Best music streaming service: Spotify

(Image credit: Shruti Shekar/ Android Central)

We’ve seen some notable updates from music streaming services this year, but Spotify continues to lead in quality and sheer feature set. This year finally saw the launch of the app’s long-awaited Lossless audio feature, which significantly improves the quality of your music when you’re listening through wired headphones or via Wi-Fi with Spotify Connect. The best part is that it comes at no extra cost to Premium subscribers, despite rumors that it would be its own tier or cost extra.

Of course, Spotify also continues to update and add features, such as its AI DJ, Jam, and a new Prompted Playlist that lets users generate a playlist by describing the kind of music they want. Users can also bring DJ vibes to their playlists with Automix, which creates natural transitions between songs to keep the party going without pauses. Finally, the most significant update for free users came this year when Spotify finally gave them the ability to play and search for individual songs, bringing it a step closer to the premium tier and making it easier to enjoy and share tunes.

Best video streaming service: Netflix

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

2025 was a weird year for streaming services. The standoff between YouTube TV and Disney finally boiled over, everyone and their mother tried to buy Warner Bros, and yes, most of the apps got more expensive. None of this drama benefited the consumer, of course, but that didn’t stop Netflix from having one of its strongest years yet.

Even amid price hikes and password crackdowns, Netflix continues to dominate the video streaming space, striking that delicate balance between crowd-pleasers and Oscar-worthy feature films. We’re sure to see more battles between the big companies in 2026, but once the dust settles, don’t be surprised if Netflix is the last service standing.