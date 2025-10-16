Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Spotify announced an update today (Oct 15) regarding its AI DJ, bringing "text requests" to Premium users.

Users can now write in their song requests instead of speaking, while also finding new "personalized" prompt suggestions before listening.

Spotify's DJ now accepts voice and written requests from Spanish-speaking users, as these updates rollout.

Spotify's rolling out a couple of noteworthy updates to its AI DJ this week for Android users that help make it more personal.

Voice requests through Spotify's AI DJ were a major update this past spring, and the platform is interested in upgrading that experience in this update. According to Spotify, its updates rolling out this week are coming off the back of user requests, such as one consistent interest in "text requests." Beginning this week, Premium users using the DJ will find an option to type their song request alongside the typical voice feature.

Spotify says the AI DJ will adapt itself to your needs while listening. Joining this new feature are "personalized prompt suggestions." It seems these suggestions are based on your listening history/taste profile. Spotify says that when you're beginning a new DJ session, you can choose from three personalized prompts that encompass a musical genre you enjoy, plus the time of day.

On the other side, Spotify is rolling out new language support for Spanish-speaking Premium users with the AI DJ.

This was another prominent community request, as Spotify states users can now voice their interests or write their interests to the AI DJ in Spanish. These updates are rolling out for English and Spanish-speaking Premium users in over 60 markets this week, the U.S. is included.

Keep the requests coming

(Image credit: Spotify)

We've had Spotify's AI DJ could a couple of years now, and, earlier this year, the platform updated it with song requests. It started as a voice-only feature that lets users on Android long-press the DJ icon when listening to speak their request. Users can tell the DJ what song they'd like, who it's by, and so on. However, you can also get a little more personal, asking the DJ to play songs based on your mood or even a particular genre you want.

As Spotify reiterates, if you're not seeing the DJ on your homepage, then you can search for "DJ." After which, you can tap on it and begin listening to music curated by the AI, using your listening history as its backbone.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also worth not forgetting about Spotify's big Lossless Listening update that started rolling out in September. The long-awaited update is finally here, bringing audio to mobile that refines sound, so every beat is felt and appreciated. Lossless Listening is for Premium users only, and offers its rich and deep sound to private playlists, liked songs, DJ, Jam, Mix, AI Playlists, and Daylists.