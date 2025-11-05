What you need to know

OpenAI has launched its AI-powered video generation app, Sora, on Android after its iOS debut.

The Sora app lets users create, share, and remix AI-generated videos directly from text prompts.

The app is available in seven countries for now and requires an invite code to access.

After launching on iPhone in September 2025 and teasing it last month, OpenAI has finally started rolling out its AI-powered video generation app, Sora, on Android.

For those unaware, Sora allows you to generate videos using just a text prompt. For example, you can create a video of a woman interviewing an alien simply by typing that description, as demonstrated by OpenAI on X/Twitter. Moreover, in addition to generating videos, the app also lets users share and remix AI-generated creations.

While OpenAI already has a video generation model named Sora, this is an AI app that takes things further by combining creation and discovery. It functions like a social media platform, featuring a TikTok-style vertical feed filled with AI-generated videos.

Sora app brings AI video creation to Android phones

The Sora app is now available on Android in:CanadaJapanKoreaTaiwanThailandUSVietnam pic.twitter.com/wmx5KU4VM1November 4, 2025

For now, the Sora app is available on the Google Play Store in seven countries, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. If you're outside these regions, you'll have to wait a bit longer. Even users in supported countries need an invite code to gain access to the app.

OpenAI says Sora generates "hyperreal videos" with "unprecedented realism," and the app has already been a massive hit, crossing 1 million downloads within just five days of its iOS launch.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Once you get access, you can generate videos in seconds by simply describing what you want. You can choose from various styles, such as cinematic, animated, photorealistic, or cartoon and even "change the vibe, add scenes, or extend the story."

Beyond generating videos from text, Sora also includes a "Cameo" feature that lets you inject yourself or anyone else into an AI-generated video just using an image. And even though the technology is impressive, OpenAI has faced criticism for its handling of deepfakes and copyrighted material.

That said, OpenAI has improved on these issues in recent weeks, and now Android users can finally experience Sora on their devices. For reference, Google also offers a similar tool called Veo 3 in the Gemini app for Android, which also allows video generation from text prompts.