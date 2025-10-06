Best AI apps for Android

Artificial intelligence is coming for your favorite Android smartphone, but that doesn't have to be a bad thing. In fact, finding the best AI apps for your particular use cases and workflows can actually add convenience and save time. Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT are both household names at this point, and they fall firmly into the chatbot and voice assistant category.

If you look a bit deeper, there are plenty of great Android apps using AI for things that go way beyond the conventional chatbot. You can find productivity apps, social media apps, photo apps, and more that all leverage some form of machine learning and artificial intelligence to help you get stuff done. We've done the legwork for you, scouring the Google Play Store to find the AI apps that stand out, and the ones below are the absolute best.

The best AI chatbots and voice assistants

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Chances are, chatbots and voice assistants were probably your first introduction to mobile AI. They're the most accessible and helpful form of AI on your Android phone, so that makes sense. The ideal way to use mobile AI chatbots and voice assistants to automate your everyday life is to try out a bunch of them and figure out which performs best for your specific needs. While most people know Gemini and ChatGPT, there are a few other great ones worth keeping an eye on.

Google Gemini Google is the steward of Android, so it's no surprise that Gemini — the company's flagship AI chatbot and voice assistant — is at the top of the list. This app grants you access to Google's best AI models, image generation with Nano Banana, and multimodal conversations with Gemini Live. Plus, it can integrate with not only other Google apps, but also third-party ones for convenience. Download from: Google Play Store

ChatGPT ChatGPT is the app that started it all — OpenAI began the mobile AI revolution with this Android app in 2023 and the tech world hasn't looked back. Competition is fierce, but ChatGPT is still one of the best apps for those looking for high-level models, new features, and custom chatbots. The chatbot also has multimodal functionality with voice and video assistants available. Download from: Google Play Store

Microsoft Copilot Copilot is a handy app that blends the power of OpenAI's newest and best models with Microsoft smarts, like Microsoft 365 and Edge. As such, it can leverage information stored in your Microsoft account, on your computer, or help you shop and search the web. Other tools include an image generator and a voice assistant feature. Download from: Google Play Store

Perplexity Perplexity is a versatile AI chatbot app that leverages foundation models from all the major providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta. It's excellent at providing sources in its answers to questions, and even has a Perplexity Pro Search mode that can help you navigate the web. There's also a rich history feature that lets you go back and review everything you've previously chatted about. Download from: Google Play Store

The best AI productivity apps

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

AI is most useful in streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity, and it's built into some of the best productivity apps for Android. Notion is an underdog in the AI game, as the workspace program uses it for summaries, analysis, and answers. Industry staples like Microsoft and Google have also incorporated artificial intelligence into their workspaces, simplifying the learning and productivity process. AI is especially helpful in these apps with large data sets or bases, as it can parse way more information than a human could at a quicker pace.

Notion Notion is a productivity workspace that you can make your own using a default template or a custom one. It adapts to meet your needs, and recently, it added AI tricks. Notion offers basic features like AI summaries and generative text editing, but the exciting tool is the Notion AI chatbot. It can handle question-and-answer duty like any other AI chatbot, but with the rich context of all the information stored in your Notion database. Download from: Google Play Store

Google Drive Google Drive's claim to fame as an AI app is its integration with Google Workspace apps and services. It's not just the home for your Google cloud storage and file needs — it can also use Gemini for summaries, answers, and more. Most importantly, it can handle file uploads, document scans, and can open just about any file format you throw at it. Download from: Google Play Store

Microsoft 365 Copilot Microsoft 365 Copilot is a sleeper productivity app because it combines the usefulness of Microsoft 365 suite — including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneDrive — with the latest OpenAI models. It's a file storage app, document scanner, generative editor, and chatbot in one. This app is ideal for people who are deep into the Microsoft ecosystem but want easy access to the same Ai models that power ChatGPT. Download from: Google Play Store

The best AI social media apps

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Artificial intelligence is taking over social media, both in the form of updates to the biggest platforms and the creation of new ones. Meta is leading the charge by adding Meta AI experiences to standout services like Facebook and Threads, as well as offering a standalone app for AI experiences. OpenAI is trying to challenge with a new app released in October 2025 on iOS, and you can try it on Android too.

Meta AI Meta AI is trying to be a jack-of-all-trades AI app, as it's used as a chatbot, voice assistant, video generator, and social platform — plus it's responsible for managing Meta smart glasses. Still, it's arguably the best AI social app around, with a feed where you can experience AI-generated videos shared by other creators. The core features are also built into Meta's premier social apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, so you don't have to download Meta AI specifically to use them. Download from: Google Play Store

Sora by OpenAI OpenAI has an all-new social media app built around its Sora 2 video-generation AI model — but it's only for iPhone users. The good news is that you can also use the bleeding edge of AI social media apps on Android by turning Sora into a progressive web app (PWA). It's like a blend of AI video creators and TikTok, and it's certainly one-of-a-kind. To add it to your home screen, visit the link below, tap the three-button menu in Chrome, press Add to home screen, and tap Install to finish. Now, you can use the AI social app that's "exclusive" to iOS on your Android phone. Visit: Sora.com

The best AI camera and photo apps

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Your favorite Android phone's default camera app probably uses some form of machine learning or artificial intelligence for post-processing, but there are even more AI photo editing tools to take advantage of after the shot. There are dedicated apps for using AI to adjust color and lighting, remove unwanted objects, or even create brand-new images with generative AI. We love Google Photos, as it's widely-known and free with limits, but options like Adobe Lightroom and Lensa AI are great too.

Google Photos Google Photos is an AI app that you probably already have on your phone as a default gallery or cloud backup service. However, it also packs neat AI photo editing features within, starting with Magic Eraser — a neat way to remove unwanted objects from your photos. Other features like Photo Unblur can practically eliminate motion blur using AI. Google Pixel users get the best experience, with exclusive generative AI features like Reimagine. Download from: Google Play Store

Adobe Lightroom Lightroom blends the lighting and color adjustment tools users love from Adobe with newfound AI tricks. The app is known for its Generative Remove tool, which uses AI to remove unwanted portions of an image and replace it with a generative fill that feels natural. You can also use Lightroom to blur backgrounds, change portrait styles, and more. Download from: Google Play Store

Lensa AI Lensa AI is a popular app that combines AI photo editing and image generation all in one. It can handle simple edits, like portrait retouching, or apply advanced filters. There are also auto modes that can improve the look of your photo in a snap using artificial intelligence and machine learning. Download from: Google Play Store

The AI apps for Android that are essential

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

There are a bunch of apps on this list, but which ones do you really need? If you only install one app from this guide, it should be Gemini. It's hands-down the best AI app for Android users, thanks to its deep integration with Android and Google services. For those that haven't installed Gemini or replaced Google Assistant yet, you should consider it. We've also got a complete guide to Gemini and all its features if you need a deeper dive into everything it can do on your smartphone.

Otherwise, picking one app from each remaining category should have your bases covered. For productivity, I recommend choosing an AI app based on the platform you use already. If you're deep in the Microsoft or Google productivity ecosystems, go with 365 Copilot or Drive, respectively. Those into Notion should use the AI features built right into the app. In terms of social media and photography, Meta AI and Google Photos are easy recommendations.

Either way, you can't go wrong with any of the AI apps on this list, and people really intrigued by the technology should try them all to find the one that works best for their needs.