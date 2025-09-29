Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Meta announced that it's rolling out a new "Vibes" feed in its AI app for users.

Through Vibes, users will find a feed full of AI-generated videos that others have asked the AI to create.

Users viewing this feed will find it more "personalized" over time, and they'll have the option to "remix" videos others have created.

The Meta AI app launched earlier this year as a rebranded "View app" that lets users without smart glasses join in on the AI.

Meta started rolling out an update for its AI app that aims to bring a sense of community to everyone on board.

As detailed in a press release, the Meta AI app has started rolling out "Vibes," a way for users to connect with others with a strictly AI-generated video feed. The company is calling this an "early preview" of the feature, as its rollout begins for all users. Vibes starts out as a simple feed where you can view videos created by others using its AI software. However, as time goes on, and you begin viewing more videos, Meta states this Vibes feed will become "personalized."

In Vibes, users will have a few options, such as starting from the basis of their own ideas. Meta states users can create an AI-generated video using content they have. Additionally, if you're digging the Vibes, you can "remix" a video someone else has had the AI create, and make it something different. Before remixing, Meta will deliver a pop-up menu with the following options: Add Music, Change Image, and Change Animation.

The possibilities right now in Vibes may seem a little basic, but Meta states it's working to improve those options and possibilities. It plans to roll out more "powerful creation tools" in the future.

Once you're satisfied with your remix, or even your personal idea, users can post it on the Vibes feed. Similarly, you can share your AI-generated video with others through DMs and cross-post that content to your Instagram or Facebook Stories or Reels.

As Vibe rolls out in the app, Meta states you can also access this new feed via meta.ai , as well.

Vibes joins Discover

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta also highlights that its app is capable of working well with its AI glasses, meaning it'll pair well with those new, "enhanced" Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meta's continued focus on the AI app being a useful tool for its AI smartglasses goes hand-in-hand with the app's original launch earlier this year. In short, the "Meta AI app" was essentially a rebranded Meta View app for its glasses. With this rebrand, anyone with a Facebook or Meta account could interact with its Llama 4 model for questions. It opened up the door for regular users without a pair of smartglasses to still utilize Meta's AI capabilities.

This Vibes feed is like the video version of the app's original Discover feed, which hosts prompts that others have created and shared. Similar to that feed, users can, of course, "remix" those prompts (like videos) and turn them into something that's yours.