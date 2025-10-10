Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google seems to be transforming its TV interface into an AI-powered hub for generating content, not just consuming it.

"Sparkify" is the core feature, turning your prompts into AI videos by leveraging Gemini and Veo.

Currently in limited testing, Sparkify and Gemini’s integration on Google TV are still rolling out, with broader support expected later this year.

Google is moving toward making its TV interface more than just a passive viewing platform.

Digging through code in a recent APK teardown, the folks over at Android Authority have uncovered hints that your Google TV might soon let you create your own videos using AI.

Central to this push is a feature called Sparkify, which was first announced at Google I/O 2025. With support from Gemini and Veo, Sparkify can take prompts or questions and turn them into animated video responses. In effect, you ask, and the system shows.

The teardown also revealed references to things like “scene style,” “visual style,” “describe your idea,” and “generate video” — all likely subcomponents or settings around how Sparkify might fine-tune what gets displayed.

If Google pulls this off, TVs could shift from being just screens to interactive creative hubs. Imagine asking your TV to illustrate a history lesson on the spot, or to generate a short video explaining a concept instead of reading a page of text.

Sparkify doesn’t exist everywhere just yet. For now, it’s in limited testing or behind the scenes on certain Google TV devices. And even the Gemini integration with Google TV is in early rollout phases. Google says it intends to expand support to more models later this year.

More than video creation: Google’s AI “nudge” feature

The video-generation option isn’t the only AI functionality being teased. Google seems to be experimenting with a nudge feature, which will supposedly check if you’ve dozed off while streaming. This experiment suggests a broader ambition: Google wants TV to become more responsive and attuned to viewer behavior.

Of course, not everything visible in teardown code is guaranteed to become a public feature. Some elements may be prototypes or tests meant only for internal development.

And timing is uncertain: we don’t yet know when or whether Google plans to roll out full Sparkify capabilities to all users.

Still, it's becoming obvious that Google is nudging TVs into a new role, where they don’t just serve content but also help create it.