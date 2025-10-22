What you need to know

Samsung announced that its 2025 TVs now have a new Perplexity AI app available.

The purpose is to give "curiosity" a place to breathe on the big screen in homes, as users can ask about shows, movies, and even plan trips with the AI.

Samsung's 2023 and 2024 TVs will receive an OS update "later this year" that brings the Perplexity AI app.

We're all caught up in Samsung's Galaxy XR reveal, but there's a little more the company had to say, and it involves AI and its TV experience.

Samsung recently announced that it has joined Perplexity AI in bringing an AI-fueled app to its TVs that makes the big living room screen a little more helpful. The post states that this week, owners of a 2025 Samsung TV will find the new Perplexity AI app available on their set. As an incentive, Perplexity is offering a 12-month subscription to its Pro plan for free after scanning the QR code in the app.

Samsung states the Perplexity AI app for its TVs is the first of its kind, seeking to deliver "smart, generative AI support to the largest communal screens."

Ryan Foutty, vice president of business at Perplexity, states, "Curiosity can strike at any time. Perplexity’s mission is to serve the world’s curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search and innovative AI-driven interfaces." In the name of "curiosity," the Perplexity AI app on Samsung's TVs can reportedly help viewers with queries ranging from simple questions to new shows they might enjoy.

The post states users can get specific, asking Perplexity AI about "movies directed by the Russo Brothers." Additionally, you can ask the AI to help you plan a trip, if you'd like, without reaching for your phone.

The TV is the place to be

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Perplexity AI app should be available on your 2025 Samsung TV home screen. Samsung says you can navigate to the Apps Tab to find it and, if it isn't there, check the Vision AI companion (press the AI Button on your remote). Users can agree to let the AI access their remote microphone, or they can use the on-screen keyboard.

While only this year's TVs from Samsung get in the fun, that won't last long, as the brand's 2023 and 2024 and set to receive the app, too. However, consumers with TVs from the past two generations will have to wait for an OS upgrade set for "later this year."

Samsung's been looking to enhance the TV experience since the year started, as it announced a partnership with Google for spatial audio. The two companies stated earlier this year that they were working to create an open-source spatial audio format called "Eclipsa Audio." The purpose of this format was to bring this technology reliably to more people, as well as creators.

Samsung was preparing to bring it to its consumers later this year (around Q3/Q4) on its TVs, soundbars, while Google sought to expand it to Chrome browsers and YouTube videos.