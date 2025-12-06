What you need to know

YouTube TV has finally added C-SPAN, C-SPAN2, and C-SPAN3 to its live lineup.

A small per-subscriber deal struck in September paved the way for the channels to launch this week.

The added cost is low enough that YouTube TV users shouldn’t expect a price hike.

For a long time, people who wanted direct political coverage had to use free streams and awkward browser tabs to watch congressional hearings, since C-SPAN wasn’t on YouTube TV. That’s changed this week. YouTube TV now includes C-SPAN, C-SPAN2, and C-SPAN3 in its live TV lineup.

C-SPAN and YouTube TV first struck a deal back in September, agreeing on a modest per-subscriber fee, according to 9to5Google. This agreement made it possible for the full launch to happen this week.

Until now, YouTube TV subscribers had to jump through hoops to watch C-SPAN content, relying on the network’s website or scattered livestreams during major political events. That’s no longer the case. The channels are now in the regular guide with other news outlets, and there’s no need for a special add-on.

This change is also a lifeline for C-SPAN. As more people dropped cable, the network’s revenue fell from about $64 million in 2019 to $45 million in 2023, Newsday reported. Joining major streaming bundles became necessary for its survival.

For YouTube TV, the cost is low enough that subscribers probably won’t see a price increase because of this change. It’s a win-win: C-SPAN reaches millions of homes without cable, and YouTube TV adds a news channel that many people thought it should have had long ago.

For viewers, this change is straightforward. You get C-SPAN’s full, unfiltered coverage, now with YouTube TV’s playback controls, search features, and the ability to watch on different devices.

The bigger point is what this means for streaming overall. If a public-affairs network like C-SPAN can finally join major live-TV services, it could lead to more niche or civic-focused channels moving away from cable too. It also raises the bar: if streaming platforms are going to replace cable, it should offer the same variety, including important coverage of government and democracy.

For a service that prides itself on being a full cable replacement, this addition brings it closer than ever to actually feeling like one.