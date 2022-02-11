If you're considering abandoning a traditional cable plan, YouTube TV is a viable alternative. While the service is one of the spendier streaming options and is only available in the United States, its selection of live channels and on-demand content make it a top contender. With that in mind, we've gathered everything you need to know about YouTube TV to make an informed decision.

What is YouTube TV? YouTube TV is one of the most expansive cable replacement streaming platforms currently available in the United States right now. Like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV provides access to many live TV channels, including the Big Four broadcast networks and PBS in most markets. Both platforms also include on-demand video content, but only YouTube TV features unlimited cloud-based DVR storage. YouTube TV subscribers also have access to various region-specific channels and programming, including a variety of professional sports, for one flat monthly fee. Most recently, YouTube TV announced it would start airing Discovery channels — including Animal Planet, HGTV, Food Network, and more. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV offers one plan for $64.99 per month and has 85 broadcast and cable networks, including ESPN, HGTV, and TNT. Additionally, YouTube TV's base plan includes unlimited Cloud DVR storage and an impressive lineup of live sports coverage. YouTube TV also offers a variety of premium channel add-ons, which can be added to your monthly subscription for an extra fee. This includes the Sports Plus premium add-on, which costs an additional $11 per month, or the Entertainment Plus bundle for $30 a month. That bundle also includes HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ and saves you about $5 compared to adding each channel separately. YouTube TV users can also choose to add stand-alone premium channels EPIX for $6/month, AMC+ for $7/month, and HBO Max for $15/month. What channels are on YouTube TV? The sheer number of programs that are available to be watched, recorded, and rewatched is just a bit staggering. If you picked up a subscription to stay caught up on your favorite shows, then you'll need to know how to find them. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of all the channels currently available on YouTube TV, though these will vary slightly depending on your location: YouTube TV standard channels:

ABC

CBS

FOX

NBC

ABC News

ACCN

AMC

Adult Swim

Animal Planet

BBC

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

BTN

Bravo

CBS Sports

CNBC

CNBC World

CNN

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

Cheddar News

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

CourtTV

Cozi TV

Dabl

Discovery

Disney

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN U

ESPNEWS

FOX Business

FOX News Channel

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

Food Network

Freeform

Golf Channel

HGTV

HLN

IFC

Investigation Discovery

LAFC

MLB Game of the week

MLB Network

MSNBC

Motortrend

MTV

MTV2

MTV Classic

MyNetworkTV

NBA TV

NBC News Now

NBC Sports

NBC Universo

NBCSN

NBCLX

NECN

NatGeo Wild

National Geographic

NEWSNATION

NFL Network

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nicktoons

Olympics Channel

OWN

Oxygen

Paramount Network

PBS

PBS Kids

POP

QVC

SEC ESPN Network

SNY

Smithsonian Channel

StartTV

SundanceTV

SyFy

TBS

TCM

TLC

TNT

TYT

Tastemade

Teen Nick

Telemundo

The CW

Travel Channel

TruTV

TV Land

USA

Universal Kids

VH1

WE TV

YouTube Originals Youtube TV premium add-ons:

Acorn

ALLBLK

AMC+

Cinemax

CONtv

CuriosityStream

Docurama

Dove

EPIX

Hallmark Movies Now

HBO

HBO Max

IFC Films Unlimited

Law & Crime

MLB.TV

NBA League Pass

Showtime

Shudder

STARZ

Sundance Now

WE tv +

YouTube TV Entertainment Plus

YouTube TV What devices support YouTube TV? YouTube TV is accessible on most streaming devices, including Roku, Chromecast with Google TV, and Apple TV. You can also stream YouTube TV on a selection of smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, Hisense, and Sharp. Here's what other devices are compatible with YouTube TV:

Platform YouTube TV AirTV Players ✔️ Android phones/tablets ✔️ Android TV ✔️ Chromebook ✔️ Chromecast ✔️ Google Nest ✔️ Apple TV ✔️ Fire tablets ✔️ FireTV devices ✔️ Roku ✔️ Xbox One, Xbox Series X ✔️ PS4, PS5 ✔️ Google Nest Hub ✔️ Nintendo Switch ❌ Oculus Quest ❌ TiVo Stream 4K ❌ Echo Show ❌ Smart TVs Vizio SmartCast TVs

Roku TVs

Samsung (select models)

LG TV

HiSense TVs

You will also be able to access YouTube TV on mobile devices via web browser and by downloading the YouTube TV app on your computer. YouTube TV also launched a 4K streaming add-on in June 2021, bringing higher resolution content to several networks already available on the platform for an extra $10 per month for the first year and $20/month after that. The 4K Plus add-on also allows subscribers to download content for offline viewing, which wasn't previously available on YouTube TV. Account limits, profiles and parental controls

Like various other streaming platforms, each YouTube TV subscription allows for up to six separate user accounts. This allows each viewer in a household to customize suggestions and private DVR libraries within their individual account. Regarding simultaneous streaming, YouTube TV allows users to stream on up to three different devices at the same time. YouTube TV also offers the option to add parental controls, blocking certain content from younger viewers on the account. All you need to do is tap the lock icon in the top corner of any page in the app and enter the numbers that appear. You can also set a custom passcode, which must be entered when selecting more mature content. Are there any YouTube TV deals? When it comes to everything you need to know about YouTube TV, that also includes deals. While YouTube TV usually offers a seven-day free trial, the service sometimes offers 14-day and 30-day free trials for new users throughout the year. You'll just have to check and see which trial is being offered when you're interested in trying the service. Signing up for the free trial will give you access to all YouTube TV channels and the service's unlimited DVR space for a limited time. Once the free trial expires, you'll automatically be charged $64.99 per month. Verizon Wireless is also currently offering 30 days free of YouTube TV for new customers who signup for Verizon mobile or Verizon Fios home internet plans. After your trial ends, you will be charged the discounted rate of $49.99 per month. Existing Verizon customers can also consolidate their bills by adding YouTube TV to their wireless or internet plan for $64.99/month.