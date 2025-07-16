What you need to know

Users on YouTube TV's subreddit report receiving a "returning user" NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

One user reports a $96 discount for the streaming service, while others claim they've only been given $48 off.

In June, YouTube TV unveiled major discounts for new NFL Sunday Ticket users who are interested in watching their first season this year.

Keep your eyes peeled; YouTube TV is reportedly sending out discount offers to get former NFL Sunday Ticket users back.

There have been varying sightings about this; however, a user on YouTube TV's subreddit reports they received quite an interesting NFL Sunday Ticket discount (via 9to5Google). The original poster (OP), VHBlazer, states they received a $96 off discount for the NFL Sunday Ticket as a returning subscriber. The user states they typically subscribe and then kick it after March Madness.

This was reported earlier this week, and it seems it's still rolling out. Of course, there's likely some underlying conditions there.

While others have started receiving their emails, they report an interesting occurrence: the price discount is not always the same. A few users who've been emailed by YouTube TV in hopes of returning claim they've been offered $48 off, instead of $96. It's not exactly clear why there's this gap in discounts.

On the other hand, some users say they haven't received a "returning user" email, but attempting to return manually shows a discounted price. Some even report getting the email, yet trying to purchase still shows the full price undiscounted price. Perhaps contacting YouTube TV's support would be beneficial here.

The NFL '25-'26 Season is upon us

Back in June, YouTube TV announced some major discounts for new NFL Sunday Ticket holders interested in watching their first season. New consumers purchasing the Season Pass on YouTube can do so for $276, while those on YouTube's Primetime Channels will see it for $318.

It's worth mentioning that the previous announcement didn't concern recurring or returning NFL Sunday Ticket holders at all. Those users would still see the same full-priced packages. Now, though, with the recent Reddit reports, perhaps YouTube TV is offering a little love to its older, unsubscribed crowd.

Also, YouTube TV's monthly payment option for the NFL season is rolling out in more States for more users. This should give users a little more flexibility with the NFL Sunday Ticket moving forward. Be warned: YouTube TV states Season Pass' monthly installment plan length will change from 12 months to eight as we near the beginning of the season in September.