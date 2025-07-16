What you need to know

A tipster posted two alleged renderings, one of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the other of the Galaxy S25 FE.

The Tab S11 Ultra seems similar to the Tab S10 Ultra; however, its camera cutout looks more like an Infinity-U and there's no S Pen slot on its back.

The Galaxy S25 FE render looks like the S25 series, save for a slight change to its camera lens rings.

Rumors claim the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is in for a modest battery upgrade, and the series, alongside the Galaxy S25 FE, could debut "shortly."

Perhaps we are coming up on another Samsung product launch, as two alleged renderings surface.

Renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy S25 FE were posted on X by tipster Evan Blass, showing the front and back of the devices. We've had rumors about the former for a while, but this render suggests there are a couple of key changes inbound. First, the render purports some rather noticeable bezels around the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, seemingly similar to the Tab S10 Ultra.

However, the tipster's image claims the tablet could see a slightly redesigned selfie camera cutout. Instead of the more boxy look, the Tab S11 Ultra render shows a smaller Infinity-U reminiscent display cutout. It looks like what you'd find on the budget Galaxy A26. It remains to be seen if this new cutout takes away one of the Ultra's two selfie cameras or not. For reference, the Tab S11 Ultra features a 13MP wide and an 8MP ultrawide selfie lens.

The Tab S11 Ultra's rear panel appears mostly the same—clean and clear—but there's one thing missing: the S Pen holder. Other users took note of this, as well, on X (formerly Twitter). It's kicked off some speculation, with some wondering if Samsung moved the strip to the top (side) of the tablet.

The tipster also highlighted the Galaxy S25 FE, which seems pretty much identical to the Galaxy S25 series. The only difference is that Samsung seems to have placed silver rings around its triple camera array, rather than the thicker black rings of the flagship models.

GTS11U / GS25FE pic.twitter.com/yyqVXhzi6zJuly 16, 2025

Rumors about Samsung's next tablet series have been pretty light, other than theories that it's dropping the Plus, bringing only the base and Ultra models. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra was reportedly spotted moving through Geekbench for its performance tests, and it's said the model sports the boosted MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chip. The chip is a refresh of MediaTek's answer to the Snapdragon 8 Elite from Qualcomm; however, the Tab S11 Ultra supposedly received a score "lower than smartphones."

The Tab S11 Ultra might also see a battery boost. There was a report that claimed the tablet could jump 500mAh to ~11,374mAh.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S25 FE was allegedly spotted grabbing Qi2 certification, but the kicker was the WPC's real-life leaked snapshot of the phone. We got a clearer look at the phone's rear panel (and kind of the display), which showed off that small camera array change.

Samsung's summer Unpacked just went by, so we're looking ahead. The Galaxy S25 FE has been rumored to launch with the Galaxy Tab S11 series, which is reportedly happening "shortly." There's a chance we could see these devices in August or September. The latter option is closer to the company's 2024 tablet reveal.